redemption delays 4 months; when will it come out?

Almost four months after the date scheduled for the opening of the second phase of the redemption of “forgotten” money in banks and financial institutions, the BC (Central Bank) informs that it still has no set deadline for it to begin. Withdrawals are part of the SVR (Amounts Receivable System).

The second phase was scheduled for May 2 and was delayed because of the BC servers strike, according to the agency. But it was not resumed even with the end of the strike, almost two months ago, on July 5th. BC does not say why. It only says that the schedule and information about the new stage will be disclosed in due course and in advance.

On the Values ​​Receivable website, you can see the message: “Consultations to the Values ​​Receivable System are temporarily suspended for improvement”.

The page says that the BC is working on system improvements and on the inclusion of new amounts.

What will be in the second phase of ‘forgotten money’?

The next phase of transfers of “forgotten money in banks” should allow new categories of withdrawals.

Seven new cases could be included: