RELEASED TOMORROW (2/9) CONSIGNED CREDIT? Ministry of Citizenship provides DATE

At the end of 2021, with the idea of ​​replacing the Family ScholarshipAuxílio Brasil was created, an income distribution program that is paid monthly to around 20 million Brazilians.

It is a fact that the new type of payroll-deductible credit has been eagerly awaited great expectations by most of those who receive the social benefit.

When will the Auxílio Brasil loan be released? When does the money come into the account? Which banks do the payroll? It is recurrent that many doubts arise in the minds of beneficiaries on the subject. Below, see everything that is known about the payroll loan so far.

HAS THE BRAZIL AID LOAN ALREADY BEEN RELEASED?

the modality was sanctioned by the President of the Republic at the beginning of August, amid criticism, since it could compromise the already low income of those receiving the payments.

Even with the risks of income commitmentwhich can generate excessive indebtedness, is in the interest of many who receive the installments of the program take out the loan. See the latest news in this article.

WHAT IS AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNED CREDIT?



The consigned credit of Brazil aid is, in short, a new payroll loan opportunity for those who receive the Bolsa Família 2022.

It is foreseen that the amount requested by the beneficiary will be deducted from the own payroll from the program. The discounted value is 40% of the benefit.

This time, this modality will also include those who are part of the BPC (Continuous Installment Benefit) – the BPC loan.

WHEN WILL THE GOVERNMENT RELEASE THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN?

Despite the approval of the payroll loan for those who receive the Brazil aidthe project is still pending regulation so that further details are disclosed.

What is known so far is that the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, said on Wednesday (17) that the payroll loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil is foreseen for start in september. he, however, did not set a date.

WHICH BANKS DO THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNMENT?

“We already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship able to grant the payroll loan. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making credit available to this population”, said Bento, during a press conference at Palácio do Planalto.

O Banco do Brasil, BNB, Daycoval, Inter, Mercantil and Alfa are studying the possibility of making credit available.

Already the banks Agi, Banco Pan and Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed that they will offer a loan from Auxílio Brasil.

Until then, however, There is no set date for the Aid Brazil loan fall into the account of the beneficiaries who request the consigned credit. But there are other ways to access credit and you can check it out in this article.

WHAT IS THE VALUE OF THE AUXÍLIO BRAZIL LOAN?

The Provisional Measure (MP) 1106/2022, which authorizes Auxílio Brasil members to commit up to 40% of the benefit for the repayment of the payroll loan. So now all that’s missing is the presidential sanction.

who receives BPC (Continued Payment Benefit) is also able to contract payroll-deductible loans, compromising up to 45% of payments with automatic monthly discounts.

However, it is worth paying attention to the risks of requesting the Auxílio Brasil loan. This is because the amount is deducted directly from the beneficiaries’ installments, which can further compromise income and generate debt.