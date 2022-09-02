Renata Fan surprised everyone by assuming true love

Renata Fan is very discreet in her relationship with the motorist Átila Abreu

the presenter Renata Fan ended up recently making a beautiful declaration to the loves of her life, through her Instagram. On the occasion, the famous presenter of Open game gives band surprised all his fans with so much love and joy.

She declared herself to her dogs in an advertisement made by a pet health company. In the video, she shows rations and moments alongside her pets and in the caption, the presenter highlighted genuine love.

“Here is the cutest video of the year! With genuine love life is complete! With love I go beyond, I transform my world and my surroundings! I have no laziness, fatigue or excuses not to do it! With love we are stronger, courageous and persevering! Thank you @monello_oficial for spreading the love I have inside me!!! Privilege to share my routine with Messi and Abel. Here the exchange of feelings is daily and unconditional!!!”, wrote Renata Fan in the caption of the publication.

Still in the video, Renata Fan told about how she considers the meaning of true love: “I love what I do, in fact I will tell you that the role I play is very important in my professional career and when people people ask what the recipe for success in life is, I’m very proud to say it’s love”, began the presenter.

Then, the famous continued: “The love of being with the one I love, the love of valuing the small details, of realizing what the true feelings are and valuing simple things, such as a delicious breakfast, or else a period of the day with a quick rest here on the couch, love of being a mother, of coming home and realizing that I have the greatest wealth in life, which is simply my family, after all, what defines family is love”, she concluded. Is it over there.

DATING WITH AUTOMOBILIST

Many do not know, but the presenter has been dating Brazilian driver Átila Abreu for more than 12 years. On social media, she also expresses the love she feels for the motorist.

Recently, for example, the presenter commented on the result of the championship in which Átila Abreu played. On the occasion, she praised her boyfriend and declared herself. “It’s been many years together and in the last two, I’ve always been in the crowd, however, not in person at the @stock_car races due to the pandemic. I know your commitment, talent, effort and your seriousness with the team”, she began.

Afterwards, the presenter highlighted the pride she feels for her partner: “I will be by your side in the best and worst situations in motorsport! May it be your year in every way! I love you and I’m proud of you, More“.