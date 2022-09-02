Renato Gaúcho’s salary at Grêmio is revealed on the web and ‘shocks’ fans

Yesterday, Grêmio officially announced the return of Renato Gaúcho. Tricolor, which is experiencing a bad moment in Serie B, taking serious risks of not getting access, chose to fire Roger Chamado and make the ‘call’ to the idol.

Renato then accepted the challenge, signing a bond with Tricolor until the end of the season. However, if Grêmio confirms its return to the first division of the Brasileirão, the trend is for the coach to remain for 2023.

Renato will have a salary of almost one million monthly

However, the fact that has been drawing attention is the high salary of the coach at Tricolor, even with the team in the second division. Jorge Nicola reveals that Renato will receive about 950 thousand reais monthly, in addition to a bonus if Grêmio goes up.

The salary is even at the same level as in the previous season, when the coach was a multi-champion with the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

Meanwhile, Renato Gaúcho is getting ready to start his work at Tricolor, which should happen next week. Today, against Vila Nova, Tricolor will be led by Cesar Lopes, coach of the under-21 team.