Renato replaces Roger again, but in a different scenario

The beginning of last night (1) was marked by a surprising and bombastic announcement. Grêmio fired Roger Machado and hired Renato Gaúcho, in addition to losing two directors of the football department. The substitution in the reserve repeats what happened in 2016 and started a series of achievements for the club. But the current scenario is totally different.

Roger’s dismissal was atypical. After the defeat to Criciúma, football vice president Denis Abrahão said there was no chance of leaving. After a meeting of the Management Board on Tuesday, the permanence had been assured. Roger gave the last training before the duel against Vila Nova-GO and selected the related ones, released by the club throughout the day.

But in the early evening, the information of the dismissal was released, surprising everyone.

“The decision was made by the president, I was the one who informed him [Roger]”, said Dennis to Radio Gaucho. “My departure is a request of mine. The president left me free to remain without problems, he wanted me to follow, he said he would know how to deal with the moment. But, for the good of Grêmio, I decided to leave”, he added.

The exchange repeats the characters of 2016. That year, however, the departure took place at Roger’s request. The coach resigned after a match against Ponte Preta for the Brasileirão. At the time, Romildo Bolzan Júnior, already president, tried to persuade the coach to stay, but he did not accept.

By that time, Roger had built a team that had long been critically and cheerily acclaimed. The construction of a firm tactical idea, even, constituted something that accompanied the valuations of the titles that happened later. It was “Roger’s legacy” that started the winning process.

Now the crisis is absolute. During the seven months he commanded the team, the former side did not live in a peaceful environment. He was very much demanded by the fans and was not successful in the objective of giving a firm performance to the team. In Serie B, even though he has been in the G4 for almost 15 rounds, he has never really managed to threaten the consolidated leadership of Cruzeiro.

Renato Gaúcho, at that moment, took on a team that had already shown high performance and needed ‘small adjustments’ to take off. Now, he will have to live with a team full of doubts and that is experiencing a moment of evident instability.

In addition, the succession process was all bumpy. Roger commanded the team in the final training, was ready to stay on the edge of the lawn in the game against Vila Nova-GO, and heard from the football vice, who also left the club, who was fired, during the night, before the match.

The moment is also another for Portaluppi. After arriving at Grêmio as a coach still lacking in great achievements, he was multi-champion for the club and when he left he had the objective of reaching the Brazilian team. But after a far from ideal job at Flamengo, he ended up walking away from the CBF’s plans to replace Tite, and now he returns in low.

Tonight, who will be in charge of the team will be César Lopes, from the transition team. Renato debuts against Vasco, on Sunday (11), at the Arena.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO X VILA NOVA-GO

Date and time: 09/02/2022 (Friday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Reason: 28th round of the Brasileirão Serie B

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

auxiliaries: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and Lehi Sousa Silva (both from DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Guild

Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Lucas Leiva, Bitello and Villasanti; Campaz, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

Technician: César Lopes (interim).

Vila Nova-GO

Tony; Alex Silva, Alisson Cassiano, Rafael Donato and Willian Formiga; Sousa, Jean Martim and Matheuzinho; Dentino, Daniel Amorim and Kaio Nunes.

Technician: Allan Aal.