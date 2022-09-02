Reporting of monkeypox cases becomes mandatory

The Ministry of Health has included monkeypox (Monkeypox) on the National List of Compulsory Notification of Diseases, Diseases and Public Health Events. With this, professionals from public and private establishments are obliged to inform the authorities, within 24 hours, of confirmed cases of the disease.

The measure is contained in Ordinance No. 3,418, published in the Official Diary of the Union today (1st). Signed by Minister Marcelo Queiroga, the rule establishes that cases must be reported directly to the Ministry of Health.

Caused by the hMPXV virus (Human Monkeypox Virus), the disease was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) in July this year. The decision was taken after the increase in the number of cases in several countries.

In Brazil, the first diagnosis was confirmed in early June, in São Paulo (SP). The first death associated with the disease occurred at the end of July, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

According to the epidemiological bulletin that the Ministry of Health released late this Wednesday afternoon (31), Brazil already has 5,037 confirmed cases of the disease, in addition to another 5,391 suspected cases under investigation. Most of the patients are in the state of São Paulo, where, until yesterday, 3,001 cases had already been confirmed. Then come Rio de Janeiro (675) and Minas Gerais (278) – states where the two deaths from the disease already recorded in the country occurred.

Caused by a virus, Monkeypox can be spread by close contact with an infected person whose skin is broken. The contagion can be through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse. The disease can also be transmitted by respiratory secretions and by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces used by the patient.

Among the main symptoms of monkeypox are rashes or skin lesions; tongues; fever; body pain; headache; chill and weakness. The ministry recommends that people see a doctor if they notice any of these signs.

In most cases, patients have mild symptoms, for which there is no specific treatment, requiring care and observation of the lesions. However, last week, the first drug treatments prescribed for patients at risk of developing severe forms of the disease began to arrive in the country (immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, breastfeeding and children under 8 years of age).