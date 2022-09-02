Residents report panic during shooting on the First of May, in BH – Gerais

Residents recorded the action of the Military Police at the site (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) A shooting caused panic among residents of the Primeiro de Maio neighborhood, in the northern region of Belo Horizonte, on Thursday afternoon (9/1). Initial information from the Military Police says that the shootings took place due to a dispute between drug trafficking organizations, after the death of a person last Tuesday (30/8).

In audios sent to State of Mines, residents claim that a “curfew” has already been stipulated on some streets and that commerce has “closed its doors”. Vehicles from the Military Police and the Metropolitan Tactical Ostensive Rounds battalion (Rotam) are already on site.

“They (the suspects) were walking around with guns, looking like ninjas, all in black and with that cap that only shows their eyes. There is a Rotam car going up and down all afternoon. Not everyone was really scared, we heard gunshots”, reported a resident.

So far there is no information about possible victims and suspects. In a note, the Municipal Guard informed that since it became aware of the occurrence, agents have been on patrol to ensure the safety of students entering and leaving the region’s municipal schools, in addition to the health unit.