Results don’t help, and Grêmio is threatened in the G-4 in the next round | Guild

The 27th round is one of the worst for Grêmio since the beginning of Serie B. In addition to the bad performance and the defeat to Criciúma, Tricolor saw Vasco, Londrina, Sport and Tombense win their games and risk losing position in G -4 if you don’t score on Friday, against Vila Nova, in the Arena.

Of the top 10 in the leaderboard, only Roger Machado’s team and Bahia did not score. There are four games without a win in the competition, three defeats and a draw. The next appointment will be at 21:30 on Friday, while direct rivals play on Saturday.

The bad results pushed Grêmio to fourth position with the same 44 points. Vasco overcame Guarani, reached 45 and took the third position. Bahia lost to Ponte Preta and remained in second place, with 47. Leader Cruzeiro drew with Sampaio Correa and opened 14 points in relation to the Gauchos.

Grêmio loses position and has Roger under pressure after poor results

The other teams fighting for access shortened the difference to Tricolor. Londrina, Sport and Tombense won CRB, Novorizontino and Brusque, respectively. Ituano, leader of the return, only tied with Operário and wasted a good chance to touch the front pack even more.

In the next round, Grêmio faces Vila Nova in the sixth and is the first in the peloton to play. On Saturday, Londrina faces Operário-PR at Germano Kruger in a local duel. Bahia and Tombense face each other at Fonte Nova, while Sport goes to Rei Pelé to play against CRB. Vasco, on the other hand, takes Brusque in the interior of Santa Catarina.

By the current projection, Immortal needs 16 points to confirm the return to the elite of Brazilian football. In fourth position, with 44 points, would need five wins and a draw to stamp access. There are 11 rounds to go before the competition ends.

Grêmio will have five direct confrontations ahead of them. At the Arena, they will receive Bahia, Vasco and Sport. Away from home, there will be duels against Londrina and Tombense. The record as a visitor is not favourable. There are only two wins, nine draws and three defeats.

Ranking after the 27th round:

Cruzeiro – 58 points / 17 wins Bahia – 47 points / 14 wins Vasco – 45 points / 12 wins Gremio – 44 points / 11 wins London – 41 points / 11 wins Sport – 40 points / 10 wins Tombense – 39 points / 9 wins Ituano – 37 points / 9 wins

Grêmio ended the preparation for the duel with Vila Nova this Thursday morning at CT Luiz Carvalho. The activity took place behind closed doors. Roger remains a mystery about the team. A new setback could cause changes in the football department and coaching staff.

