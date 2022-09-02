Reynaldo Gianecchini talks about sexuality: “I was brave”

posted on 01/09/2022 17:37



(credit: Playback/Youtube)

Actor Reynaldo Gianecchini, 49, returned to talk about sexuality this Wednesday (31/8), during an interview with Flow Podcastpresented by Igor Coelho.

During the chat, Reynaldo Gianecchini criticized the standards imposed by society. He said he was brave to “come out of a drawer” and said that Brazil is a country of “repressed” people.

“You have to look at your sexuality with a magnifying glass. People treat it as a ‘wow, wow’, jokingly, like ‘Look at Zezé’s hair, is he?’. And that’s not it. There are many nuances and few people are fluid in their sexuality. I think we are a country of repressed people. Who wants to agree with me or not, but in my perception, I think that. I think it’s a big problem for humanity to be repressed. Everything that represses here, the bill up front comes, in a distorted way, and not so fluid”, said the actor.





In a quick internet search, presenter Igor Coelho noted that most of the results refer to Gianecchini’s sexual orientation.

“Only sexuality comes out…”, interrupted the actor. “I don’t mind talking about sexuality, but there’s really nothing else to talk about. I’ve said it a million times, but if I need to say it more often, I hit the same key, which is this: an exercise for everyone look at yourself. Stop looking at others. I don’t really believe in those drawers that were conventional. I believe that everyone has their sexuality, which can be different. Mine, I had to do this exercise. Life took me , and I think I was brave to come out of a drawer. I think it’s interesting to break this little castle. Because your being is wanting to express itself outside of what everyone expects of you, outside of these social conventions”, he added.

He went on to talk about allowing yourself to live new experiences and discoveries, which takes courage.

“There are people who don’t even know what their real desire is. Sometimes it’s so imposed, you don’t know exactly. When I leave home, in the countryside, I wanted to understand if I really like rice and beans, meat and potatoes fried, or if that was presented to me and I bought it like: that’s what we have. I’m very curious and I think it’s funny who isn’t. I say: ‘Swear you want to go through this life, which is so fast, and you don’t want to test things? Don’t you want to see what’s there?’ I want to test tastes, live experiences. Test things that have to do with your desire, within your curiosity. I’ve been doing that, but it takes a lot of courage”, he said.

Relationship with Maria Gabriela

Gianecchini also spoke about rumors that he was gay at the time he was married to presenter Marília Gabriela, 74 years old.

“They had already talked about me (about my sexuality), before I did. When I was married to Marília, I had the cutest marriage you can imagine. I was married for almost nine years, in a relationship lived and thought for two, with great pleasure, even sexually. And they were already talking about me at that time. Several rumors”, he recalled.

Reynaldo Gianecchini and Marília Gabriela met in 1998, during the World Cup in France, and stayed together until 2006.

“One of the things that made me fall in love with Marília the most… She is very f**k, but in many ways, she is very f**k. Of course I already knew the f**king smart journalist and woman she is. But on our first life date, I was living out of the country, all of a sudden it was a door that opened,” she said, about their first meeting at a hotel.

“At the time, I just thought: what a special moment. But I didn’t even think it would be a wedding, I thought I was a child and I thought she would never talk to me. And it turned out that that night, we stayed, already”, he added.