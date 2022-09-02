Ricardo Salles knocks over motoboy as he leaves a lecture at a college in São Paulo

Former minister hit motoboy who was standing on the street and did not stop to provide help

Playback / Twitter

Salles knocked down a motoboy while leaving the parking lot



The former Minister of the Environment and candidate for federal deputy for the Liberal Party, Ricardo Sallescaused a ruckus when leaving a lecture at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM), in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo, on the night of this Thursday, 1st. Videos circulating on social media show Salles driving his car out of the college parking lot amid a protest by students and the ESPM battery. He accelerates and even knocks over a motoboy who was standing on the street. The motoboy realized that the car was coming and jumped off the motorcycle, which was hit by the car. The ex-minister left without providing assistance. From the images, the man was not injured.

Watch the videos below:

Former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles runs over motorcyclist in São Paulo. He was the target of protests and hit his motorcycle. The driver was not injured as he managed to get out of the vehicle in time. pic.twitter.com/EfKZpqcP4I — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) September 2, 2022