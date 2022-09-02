Rifle seized during operation at Washington Reis’ house | Rio de Janeiro

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

A security guard from Reis presented a registration for the weapon. The agents were also at the house of the former secretary of health of Caxias José Carlos de Oliveira, where R$ 700 thousand were seized.

2 of 5 Money found in the house of former secretary of Caxias — Photo: Disclosure Money found in the house of former secretary of Caxias – Photo: Disclosure

Washington Reis was one of the targets of the Operation Anaphora, launched this Thursday (1st). The PF and CGU task force investigates a alleged favoritism in hiring a work cooperative by the Health Department of Caxias. The contract and amendments exceeded BRL 563.5 million in just over two years.

is also a target Mario Peixotodenounced by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) after Operation Favorito, of May 2020. The businessman is appointed by Justice as a beneficiary in the Wilson Witzel government’s corruption scheme – which was impeached with just over a year of government.

3 of 5 Washington Reis and Cláudio Castro — Photo: Reproduction Washington Reis and Cláudio Castro — Photo: Reproduction

Agents went out to comply 27 search and seizure warrantsissued by the 6th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, in the municipalities of Duque de Caxias (3), Maricá (1), Angra dos Reis (2), Mesquita (1), Niterói (1), Nova Iguaçu (1) and in the capital (18).

In a statement, Washington Reis confirmed that he had received Federal Police agents at his home.

“Washington emphasizes that he attended to the police and made himself available to provide all necessary clarifications. The police did their job without any interruption or difficulty and nothing was found.

PF operation investigates cooperative of a gang that has been embezzling public money for years in Caxias

The governor and candidate for re-election to the State Government, Cláudio Castro, said, through a note, that he respects the work of the Federal Police and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and awaits the outcome of the operation.

The defense of Mário Peixoto said that the operation “causes perplexity” and denied the accusations. (read the full note at the end of this article).

Among the targets are also businessmen, financial operators, “oranges” and likely leaders of the criminal scheme.

According to investigations, the cooperative belongs to a gang that has been embezzling public money for years, mainly in the health sector.

Washington Reis has 2016 conviction maintained in the STF

MPF contests Reis’s candidacy and 9 more in RJ

4 of 5 Mário Peixoto was an influential businessman in the government of Sérgio Cabral — Photo: Reproduction Mário Peixoto was an influential businessman in the government of Sérgio Cabral — Photo: Reproduction

The Comptroller General’s Office states that this criminal organization “has already been investigated in Operation Favorito, triggered in May 2020, for the practice of fraud in bids and money laundering”.

From this operation, an offshoot of Lava Jato, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) denounced 17 people “for damage to the health of RJ”.

Among the accused was, in addition to businessman Mário Peixoto, former state deputy Paulo Melo.

5 out of 5 PF fulfills warrant in Duque de Caxias — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo PF fulfills warrant in Duque de Caxias – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Indications pointed out by the CGU

The CGU investigation verified several facts that point to for directing bidding and favoring the contracted institution:

option for face-to-face auctions instead of electronic ones;

insertion of restrictive clauses in the public notice;

lack of clarity in the definition of the services and quantitative object of the contract;

breach of clauses.

It was also found a approximate overprice of BRL 53.6 million in the service cost composition worksheet for one year of the contract.

‘Systemic corruption for decades’

“The cooperative in question belongs to the structured and complex criminal organization that has been operating in the State of Rio de Janeiro in a context of systemic corruption, through the diversion of public resources, especially in the area of ​​health, for decades”, says the PF.

The researchers’ attention was drawn to “the repetition of their way of acting, both in the constitution of companies managed by intermediaries and in the way of contracting with public entities”.

“Through a dense patrimonial and administrative confusion existing among the legal entities belonging to the group, criminal practices were repeated, in a recurrent way, as well as a anaphora”, amends the Federal Police.

“The name of the operation refers to a figure of speech often used by writers through the repetition of one or more words at the beginning of verses, clauses or sentences. Used in poetry and music, anaphora increases the expressiveness of the message, emphasizing the meaning of consecutively repeated terms”, explains the PF.

An example of anaphora is the song “Águas de Março”, by Tom Jobim, whose verses “It’s stick, it’s stone, it’s the end of the road / It’s a stump leftover, it’s a little alone / It’s a shard of glass, it’s life, it’s the sun / It’s night, it’s death, it’s a noose, is the hook” repeat the verb to be.

The CGU, through the Ombudsman-General of the Union (OGU), maintains the Fala.BR platform for receiving complaints. Anyone who has information about this operation or any other irregularities can send it through an electronic form. The report can be anonymous, just choose the option “Unidentified”.

“Today’s operation is perplexing, once again, due to the amount of serious errors contained in the police representation that led to the search and seizure decision.

Mario Peixoto has no relationship with the RENACOOP cooperative. Never even entered its premises.

Peixoto knows Washington Reis, but does not maintain a personal, professional or commercial relationship with him.

Mario never joined or owned Cootrab.

At Atrio, he was a partner until 2014.

Apparently, Fazenda Paraíso belongs to the Municipality of Duque de Caxias and carries out activities for the treatment of drug addicts, with no connection whatsoever with Mario Peixoto.

All in all, complete nonsense. Legal violence that slips into persecution.