Rock in Rio starts this Friday with Iron Maiden and more metal; see how the 1st day will be | Rock in Rio 2022

The traditional metal day will open the 2022 edition of Rock in Rio, this Friday (2). Iron Maiden are headlining but, like in 2019, asked to play early. Closing the night is Dream Theater.

Iron Maiden comes to the festival for the 5th time. He is the headliner who has known the Palco Mundo do Rock in Rio for the longest time: they played both in the first edition, in 1985, and in the most recent, in 2019. There was also Iron in 2001 and 2013.

It’s the same Rock in Rio tour from three years ago, “Legacy of the Beast”. It is based on a game, with stage scenarios that resemble the stages of that game. But they come back renewed for “Senjutsu”, an 81-minute epic, one of the best rock albums of 2021.

Sepultura opens the World Stage of the festival in 2022 in a show with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra. Gojira plays in the sequence and shows the song “Amazônia”, a protest against the destruction of the Brazilian forest. Dream Theater closes the night on its debut at Rock in Rio.

The meeting of Steve Vai and Living Color and Bullet For My Valentine are the highlights of the Sunset Stage. Ratos de Porão will debut at the festival on the Supernova Stage. There will even be a concert by Chef Fogaça’s band, Oitão, in the Rock District.

Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N ‘Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.

The event takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at the Olympic Park, in the West Zone of Rio.

All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.

2nd of September, Friday

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Dream Theater

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Iron Maiden

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Gojira

17:25 – Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Sepultura

8:30 pm – Bullet For My Valentine

18:25 – Living Color + Steve Vai

16:25 – Metal Allegiance

14:55 – Black Panther + Devotees

0h30 – Renato Ratier Vs Diogo Aciolly

11pm – Ananda

21:30 – Victoria Engel

8pm – Valentina Luz

18:30 – Binaryh

5pm – Flo Masse vs Craig Ouar

4pm – Chang Rodrigues Live

20:05 – Gas gangrene

17:55 – Affront

16:30 – Revenge

19:30 – Basement Rats

18:30 – Killing Ritual

17:30 – Spanking

16:30 – Crypt

20h – Oitão

18:30 – Night

4:30 pm – Eminence

3pm – Sioux 66

4pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole

15:30 – Betta

3pm – JP Bonfa

Rock Street Mediterranean