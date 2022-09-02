Rodinei offers to play in the colors of the Argentine giant and fans approve: “mystique of the beautiful game”

At the end of his contract with Flamengo, Rodinei knows that his relationship with the Rio giant will not be renewed. In December, the passage of the side with the colors of the giant from Rio ends and, according to sources, Rodinei has defined where he wants to play in 2023.

In Brazilian football, Inter and Rooster look fondly on Rodinei’s football. The interest of the Minas Gerais club has Rodrigo Caetano at the forefront. Inter, on the other hand, are interested in Rodinei in the midst of his great stint with the club’s colors, a few seasons ago. The current phase that the side is going through is also a positive point for a possible agreement, but which, at the moment, is far away.

However, even in the face of interested parties, in Brazil, Rodinei wants to play with the colors of the giant River Plate, from Argentina. The information is from local ESPN, which claims that the Flamengo side would have offered to play in Argentine football next season.

Faced with the possibility of wearing the colors of River Plate, the fans of the Buenos Aires giant are in favor of the arrival of the full-back to the club in 2023. A River fan publishes in the networks: “If River lacked something, it was having the BRAZILIAN SIDE, everyone is good and has the mystique of the beautiful game, Rodinei is the chosen one.

I rode on the River?

At the moment, there is no information about River’s conversations with Rodinei. However, with the player’s desire to defend the colors of the Argentine club, an agreement could happen, although his salary is above the average for local football.