Rooster should debut against South American: ‘River, Estudiantes, Olimpia’

Atltico will face a South American team at the “official opening” of the MRV Arena, on May 19, 2023. Olimpia, from Paraguay, Estudiantes and River Plate, both from Argentina, are options considered by Galo.
“I still don’t know exactly who it’s going to be. We’re still thinking. Not yet (negotiation started),” he told the supersports O
“Among the cool options: River, Estudiantes, Olimpia. I think that’s it. They would be cool clubs for us to make this debut, within the inauguration calendar of the arena, which only has five events”, he continued.
At one point, Atltico considered the possibility of inviting a European giant, such as Juventus, Real Madrid or Barcelona.
There is, however, a major obstacle: the infeasibility of dates. Atltico will hold the opening friendly on May 19, 2023, a period in which European teams are in the final stretch of national competitions and the Champions League.
“We are thinking of a South American team precisely because of the European calendar and also the cost of bringing an entire squad to play in the arena. It would be nice if we heard opinions (about possible opponents),” said Muzzi.
The inauguration of the MRV Arena will be in five events:
- March 25, 2023: The “Field of Play: the Birth” will have the installation of the goalposts, the marking of the lines of the field and the first shot on goal, in addition to musical attractions. the day of the 115th anniversary of the Atltico;
- April 15, 2023: “Arrepia BH” will inaugurate the lighting system of the stadium, with an electronic music show, a mapped projection event and the presence of distinguished guests;
- May 6, 2023: “Lendas do Galo” will bring together great players in the club’s history for the first football game at the MRV Arena, which can be watched by 30,000 fans. There will still be a surprise show;
- May 19, 2023: The “Official Opening” will feature a friendly match between Atltico and an international team, a concert by Nando Reis in honor of Atlético’s Cssia Eller and another surprise musical attraction at halftime;
- May 27, 2023: The “BH Festival” will end the opening program with concerts by Ivete Sangalo, Jota Quest, Csar Menotti and Fabiano and a surprise international attraction.