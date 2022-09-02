Rooster should debut against South American: ‘River, Estudiantes, Olimpia’

photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP River Plate players profiled for Copa Libertadores game

Atltico will face a South American team at the “official opening” of the MRV Arena, on May 19, 2023. Olimpia, from Paraguay, Estudiantes and River Plate, both from Argentina, are options considered by Galo.

“I still don’t know exactly who it’s going to be. We’re still thinking. Not yet (negotiation started),” he told the supersports O

“Among the cool options: River, Estudiantes, Olimpia. I think that’s it. They would be cool clubs for us to make this debut, within the inauguration calendar of the arena, which only has five events”, he continued.

At one point, Atltico considered the possibility of inviting a European giant, such as Juventus, Real Madrid or Barcelona.

There is, however, a major obstacle: the infeasibility of dates. Atltico will hold the opening friendly on May 19, 2023, a period in which European teams are in the final stretch of national competitions and the Champions League.

“We are thinking of a South American team precisely because of the European calendar and also the cost of bringing an entire squad to play in the arena. It would be nice if we heard opinions (about possible opponents),” said Muzzi.

