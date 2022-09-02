Roraimense’s electricity bill should be cheaper

Companies must reduce ICMS on the electricity bill under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 10 thousand

Electricity concessionaires in the country must pass on to consumers the reduction in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), as provided for in the recently enacted Complementary Law 194/2022, already in the next electricity bill, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 10 thousand in case of non-compliance.

Sought, Roraima Energia informed Folha that it is already dealing with the State Tax Authorities, the methodology and correct application of the Law in the state.

The determination was made by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), in an order published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU) on the night of Wednesday, 31.

This is a precautionary measure that, according to Senacon, “is justified in view of the immediate need for a measure specifically oriented towards the correct application of the ICMS calculation base in electricity bills”.

The determination is for interested companies to refrain from including electricity transmission and distribution services, in addition to sector charges, in the ICMS calculation base charged on the invoice issued to the end user.

The agency explains that the application of a broader calculation basis than that determined by law burdens the consumer in an “unjustifiable way”, especially since it is a public service defined as essential.

With this, concessionaires will also have to prove compliance with the measure, presenting, until the fifth working day of the month following the measurement cycle, an example of an invoice sent to consumers.

“Last July, the agency had already ordered companies to prove that the bills sent contain clear information about the amounts charged, including a description of the services provided and the incidence of taxes, such as ICMS. the possibility of the transfer of the tax reduction not having been fulfilled by the concessionaires was verified”, says Senacon. “In case of non-compliance with the precautionary measure, a daily fine of R$ 10,000.00 (ten thousand reais) will be applied, while the transfer of the ICMS reduction is not proven”, he adds.

Source: Estadão Content