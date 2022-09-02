Rumor: “iPhone 14 Pro” will have privacy indicator in the cutout

Going against what usually happened in previous years – when most of the news regarding the new iPhones usually comes out well before the launch of the devices —, a relevant rumor about the future generation of the smartphone has come to light now, a week away from the event.

This is the rumor which indicates that the double cut of the “iPhones 14 Pro”which will most likely be present in place of the current notchwill be transformed into a single cut with the help of software — that is, iOS would “erase” the pixels present between the two “holes” on the screen and give them a unique appearance.

The rumor, corroborated by the famous journalist Mark Gurman, left many people with a question on the tip of their tongue: why did Apple design a double cutout to simply join it via software? Wouldn’t it be easier to couple the camera and sensors of the face ID in a single clipping originally?

Well the 9to5Mac provided the probable answer to this question. Apparently, the space between the two holes will not be “dead”, as we thought. It will serve to show the usage indicators camera and microphone, which are currently displayed in the status bar and are not visually prominent.

With the change, in addition to being more centered (not completely in the center, but still in a better position) next to the camera and on a necessarily dark background, the indicators can be displayed at the same time — currently, only the green indicator (from the camera) is showing when it and the microphone (orange indicator) are being used simultaneously.

Also according to the publication, Apple is also preparing a redesign for the Camera app. The buttons for flash and live photo would be moved to the location of the status bar, while the traditional controls (such as size, timer and filters) would go to the top, giving more usable space for the image generated by the camera itself.

Did you like it? 😊