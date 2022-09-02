Russian oligarch dies after falling out of hospital window, list of suspicious circumstances increases

Ravil Maganov was admitted to the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital; since the beginning of the year, seven businessmen have mysteriously died

Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oil Company Lukoil Ravil Maganov pose for a photo during an award ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 21, 2019



The chairman of Lukoil, the second largest oil company in the Russia, died this Thursday, 1, after falling from the window of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. Ravil Maganov was hospitalized for having a heart attack and was on antidepressants, according to a source who has not been identified. Information about the death of the oligarch differs. The Russian agency TASS says the incident took place at 7 am local time (1 am GMT) and that it was a suicide. Interfax points out that he died of his injuries. Police have yet to comment on the death. Maganov, 67, has worked at Lukoil since 1993, holding executive positions. He was the first executive vice president and oversaw explorations and productions. The oil company expressed itself as “saddened” by the death of the leader, who, according to a statement, “died after a serious illness”. “He has made an invaluable contribution not only to the development of the company, but to the entire Russian oil and gas industry,” said “Lukoil. Maganov was one of the critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for an end to the war. His death joins six other mysterious ones that have been reported since the beginning of the year, some during the conflict in Eastern Europe.