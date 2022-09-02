SBT goes back and keeps ‘Casos de Família’ on the schedule, says columnist; Broadcaster has not yet confirmed the return

Cristina Rocha should continue in charge of ‘Family Cases’

© Reproduction/Instagram/@christinarochatvCristina Rocha did not confirm information.
This novel is far from over! After publicly announcing the removal of the ‘Family cases‘ from the air, the SBT reversed the decision and chose to keep the attraction on the schedule. According to columnist information Flávio Riccofrom R7, the family fights will continue with news.

According to the information, the decision was made in an attempt to follow a strategy in the station’s programming. It is worth remembering that the recordings were not even interrupted and everything indicates that Cristina Rocha will remain in command. It is important to mention that the announcement of the end of the ‘Family cases‘ was confirmed in a note by the SBT.

The Communications Office informs that the SBT will suspend program recordings Family cases from this week. The broadcaster informs that the program may return in 2023, with a new season and new stories. It is worth remembering that presenter Christina Rocha will remain under contract SBT. At the time of the attraction, soap operas will be shown. Family Cases will be on air until September 7” they said.

Cristina Rocha herself had already spoken about the end of the program she led for years. “I opened doors for people to reflect on homophobia and chauvinism on TV. For people to reflect: ‘what is the sin of my son being homosexual or transsexual?’ Anahy (D’Amico), my psychologist friend, and I tried to show that the most important thing is character, it’s the love we have… Thank God, I’m super sweet in the middle. LGBTQIA+ for opening doors. When I say I mean the entire program team“, he said in an interview with Splash. It is worth remembering that SBT has not yet confirmed the return of the attraction.

