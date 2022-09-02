Scared of “mirage”, Candoca meets Zé Paulino again and reveals an unexpected secret to her ex

In scenes that aired recently on “Sea of ​​the Sertão”, Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) had a car accident next to little talk (Renato Goes). After escaping, the villain did not help the cowboy, who was presumed dead. However, the good guy is alive and was rescued by a goat herder.

Next Tuesday (5th), the second phase of the novel begins. With a passage of time of ten years, we will find that Zé Paulino still alive, now with the name of José Mendes. The cowboy, after a long time away from Canta Pedra, will decide to return to the city to take revenge on the villain. There, he discovers that his ex-fiancée, Candoca (Isadora Cruz), gave in to the onslaught of little talk and they are celebrating nine years of marriage.

Joe will meet again Candoca as soon as you arrive in Canta Pedra. The cowboy will be riding through the woods, when the horse will lose control and knock the girl down. He will rush to help his ex-fiancée right away. Scared and thinking it’s a “mirage”, the teacher will steal a kiss.

After that, she comes to her senses and realizes that Zé Paulino/Jose is not a mirage and that he was never dead and will demand explanations. The boy will give details of everything that has happened since he left Canta Pedra. Candoca, then, will tell you that she was pregnant at that time. In the next chapter, he will meet her brother, manduca (Enzo Diniz).