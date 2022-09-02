Schools suspend classes after May Day shooting

The Josefina Souza Lima Municipal School, in Bairro Primeiro de Maio, had classes suspended this Friday (2/9) (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

Schools in the Primeiro de Maio neighborhood, in the North Region of Belo Horizonte, suspended classes due to the shooting on Thursday afternoon (9/1).

The action of rival gangs caused panic among the residents of the neighborhood. In audios sent to State of Minesresidents stated that a “curfew” was stipulated in some streets and that the commerce “closed its doors”.

According to the Municipal Education Department, classes at Emei Primeiro de Maio, Josefina Souza Lima Municipal School and at the SEJA daycare center were suspended this Friday (2/9) at the request of families and the community.

About 800 students from the three school units will have the replacement of the day indicated in the school calendar.

In a statement, the State Department of Education reported that three state schools located in the neighborhoods of Primeiro de Maio, Minaslndia and Providência suspended school activities this Friday.

“The suspension initiative was taken exclusively by the units’ own directors, after talking with parents and guardians of students and the school community, to give families more peace of mind”.

The secretariat also informed that the Regional Superintendence of Education Metropolitan C, responsible for the coordination of these school units, was informed about the measure and already advised on the proper replacement of the workload and the normal return of activities on Monday (09/05).

The state schools Professor Alberto Mazoni de Andrade, Donato Werneck de Freitas and Celmar Botelho Duarte serve around 1,000 students.

Last night, the police arrested two suspects involved in the shooting. With them, the military seized bulletproof vests, a 38 caliber gun and a 380 caliber pistol, ammunition, radio communication chargers, cell phones, scales, drugs and a sum of money.

The shooting took place due to a dispute between drug trafficking organizations, after the death of a man last Tuesday (8/30), on Avenida Cristiano Machado.

In the morning of this Friday (2/9), some businesses remained closed. According to the PM, operations in the region of the Primeiro de Maio neighborhood will be intensified during the day to prevent the resumption of crime.

The decision to suspend classes was not guided by the Military Police.