Scooby celebrates the twins’ birthday and Luana Piovani vents

Pedro Scooby and Luana Piovani’s twin sons celebrate birthday with their father

the surfer Pedro Scooby celebrated the children’s birthday with Luana Piovani with lots of fun, next to the little ones. The athlete is the proud father of four children. Your firstborn Dom is 10 years old. The twins Bem and Liz turned seven on Wednesday (31). The trio is the result of the former relationship of the ex-BBB with the artist. They were married but split in 2019.

The athlete’s cute team of heirs will gain a new member soon. This is because the model Cintia Dicker, Scooby’s current partner, is expecting the couple’s first child. Five months pregnant, she will be the mother of a girl. The little one will be called Aurora and is the model’s firstborn.

To celebrate the puppies’ seven years, Scooby took the kids for a walk at an amusement park in the United States. The athlete is with his children and some friends at the place. The birthday girls still made the biggest mess next to the skater Letícia Bufoni, who is a great friend of the surfer, when they played balloon war with water.

At the end of the day, the duo blew out the candles and enjoyed two delicious cakes. Bem and Liz posed for pictures and excitedly sang happy birthday. The twins were still accompanied by their older brother Dom, who was right beside them. Luana Piovani spent the special date away from the little ones. Cintia Dicker was also not at the stepchildren’s party.

“Today, my heart is celebrating! It’s the birthday of Bemzuco and Lizoca, my precious twins who fill me with joy. They are far from me but happy, living joys and unforgettable experiences with their older brother and father Pedro Scooby and that makes me nostalgic but very happy”, said Dom, Bem and Liz’s mom.

Luana Piovani completed the beautiful tribute. “Any smile from them is gold for me and this complicity with the father is a cure for a balanced future. May many blessings be upon my children and our family.” “What a love”, said the actress Débora Falabella. Journalist Fernanda Gentil commented: “Aaamemmmmmmm”.

