See how the retro painting of the Copa Airlines B737 that could come to Brazil turned out

As part of the celebrations of its 75th anniversary, Copa Airlines officially presented the special livery of one of its Boeing 737-800s, which alludes to the company’s colors in the 1990s, a period in which the company began to consolidate its operations in the ” Hub of the Americas” with the expansion of its route network with the aim of connecting all of America.

As seen in the image above, the Boeing 737-800 NG, registered with the registration number HP-1841, boasts striking orange and red bands across its fuselage. The aircraft was painted at the Copa Maintenance Center, located at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, as reported by Aviacionline.

The process involved more than 30 workers, including aircraft painters, designers and engineers, and required a total of 2,500 man-hours over a period of more than 15 working days.

“With this Boeing 737-800 NG painted in the colors that our fleet used in the early 1990s, we want to commemorate a key moment in our history, when we started what would later be called the Hub of the Americas and the transformation of Copa in the company leading airline in the region.





It is a story full of great commitments and achievements, but above all, the great effort of our people to overcome all the challenges we encountered along the way and proudly carry the Panamanian flag over the skies of America for 75 years.”, commented Pedro Heilbron, Executive President of Copa Airlines.

According to data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), Copa Airlines currently flies the 737-800 model to the following destinations in Brazil: Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte/Confins, Manaus, Rio de Janeiro/Galeão and Brasília. Thus, soon the plane with special paint should be seen in one of these places.

In addition to these five, there are company operations to São Paulo/Guarulhos, however, all 5 daily flights are made with the 737 MAX 9 model.

Today we unveiled our Boeing 737-800 NG painted with the colors that lucía our flota at the beginning of the 1990s, a key time in our history, when we started what would lead to the launch of the Hub de las Américas® and our transformation as the leading airline in the region. pic.twitter.com/1rdE2RS9A8 — Copa Airlines (@CopaAirlines) August 31, 2022

Post-Covid recovery process

After the Panamanian government began easing health restrictions, the company began to regain its pre-pandemic capacity. At the end of the first half of 2022, Copa Airlines closed with 88% of the capacity it had in the same period of 2019.

According to the company’s projections, it is estimated between three and four years to recover from the financial loss it had during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. Currently, 71 of the 80 routes it operated have been reactivated and six new nonstop services Added: Armenia, Cúcuta, Santa Marta, Barcelona,​​Atlanta and Felipe Angeles Airport in Mexico City.





Projections indicate that the company will continue to be one of the largest private sector employers in Panama. By the end of 2022, more than 6,800 employees are estimated to be on staff and it is expected to close 2023 with 7,500 employees in Panama, 3% above the 2019 level.

By the end of 2022, Copa Airlines will have generated more than 1,300 new jobs in Panama, in various positions: cabin crew, pilots, operational personnel, aviation mechanics and administrative personnel.

These contracts are supported by the efforts and investments that the airline is making in the Latin American Aviation Academy (ALAS), the Academy of Aeronautical Technicians (ATA) and the Cabin Crew Academy, created with the mission of training the job.





