See how to REQUEST the LATE Salary Allowance in 2022; complete step by step

Did you know that thousands of Brazilians can receive late salary allowance? That’s right: it is currently possible to request the reissue of PIS/Pasep. Payments, however, are not available to all workers. So who can make the request and guarantee the forgotten payments?

Although available to a large number of workers, the delayed salary allowance should not be confused with PIS/Pasep quotas.

After all, the withdrawal of these quotas is aimed exclusively at Brazilians who worked between 1971 and 1988.

In this sense, we explain below everything you need to know to guarantee the delayed salary allowance; check out.

Who can receive PIS/Pasep payments?

Before we talk about late payment, it is important to remember the general rules of PIS/Pasep. PIS is aimed at workers in the private sector, and Pasep, at public servants. In all cases, certain criteria must be met to receive payments. We list below all determinations; Look.

Work with a formal contract in private companies or public bodies;

Have an average salary of up to two minimum wages;

Be registered in eSocial (or in the Annual Social Information List) with accurate and up-to-date data;

Be registered with PIS or Pasep for at least 5 years;

Have performed work duties for at least 30 days in the base year of the allowance.

Who is entitled to the late salary allowance?

To receive late payment from PIS/Pasep, workers must comply with all the rules mentioned above. In addition, it is necessary not to have withdrawn the benefit amounts when it was originally released. Therefore, if you did not withdraw the salary allowance in the base year of 2019, for example, you can request the new payments.

The values, it is worth remembering, vary according to the length of time the worker performed their duties in the base year. The maximum amount is 1 minimum wage of the base year. For current payments, the amount is R$1,039, and only those who worked the entire base year can receive it.

How to apply for the late salary allowance? complete step by step

Late salary allowance can be claimed by 4 different methods. If you meet the above criteria, you can apply now. We explain below the complete step-by-step for each of the methods; check out.

Application: The consultation can be carried out through the Work Card application, available for download for both cell phones with the Android operating system and for Apple devices with iOS.

Email: To make the query, you must send an e-mail with the request to [email protected] (you must change the UF with the acronym of your state);

Telephone: You can request a delayed salary allowance by calling 158. It is important to call with documents in hand, as personal data is requested on the call.

Presential: Finally, it is possible to apply for the delayed salary allowance in person. In this case, it is necessary to go to a unit of the Ministry of Labor with a photo ID and CPF.