See models with up to R$ 3,000 off

The Apple Watch is far from an ordinary smart watch. In addition to receiving calls and notifications, the smartwatch can be an ally of health by being able to monitor physical activities and heart rate throughout the day.

However, the salty values ​​for the pocket of most Brazilians is a big obstacle for those who are fans of Apple products, since some models can cost up to R$ 10 thousand. The alternative is often to wait for a promotion.

On Amazon, you can find the Apple Watches Series 7 (latest version) and SE with a discount of up to BRL 3,000. So if you want a good smart watch with many functions, this is your chance. Offer is for a limited time and subject to stock duration.

There are several functions of an Apple Watch, among the most common are: organizing tasks and schedules, managing notifications, answering calls, playing music, monitoring health and physical activities and making electronic payments.

But it’s worth remembering that Apple Watch requires you to have an iPhone with the latest iOS version updated to be able to configure it.

Check out the discounted Apple Watch models below:

Apple Watch SE (40mm screen)

Apple Watch SE 40mm Image: Reproduction / Amazon

Price: from BRL 4,399 to BRL 2,754.98* (BRL 1,644.02 off)

With a value below R$ 3,000 on Amazon, the Apple Watch SE is a great option for those who want an Apple watch. Currently, the model costs from R$3,600 on the brand’s official website, that is, a difference of R$845.

The model was launched in September 2020 and is considered an intermediate smartwatch. It has several apps and resources aimed at health and quality of life, with monitoring for various types of physical activities, such as running, hiking, yoga and biking, for example.

It also has optical heart rate monitoring, which alerts if an arrhythmia is suspected, and a fall detection system, which makes a call to an emergency contact if it identifies that there has been a serious fall. In addition, it has a sleep quality monitor and excessive noise alert.

The SE model has a dual-core Apple S5 SiP processor—twice as fast as the Series 3, but considerably slower than the Series 6. It has 32GB of internal memory, which is enough for your applications. and comes out of the box with the watchOS 7.0 operating system, compatible with Siri.

The watch is made of 100% recycled aluminum and is water resistant to a depth of 50 meters, according to the manufacturer. Regarding the battery, it has autonomy of up to 18 hours of use.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm screen)

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm Image: Reproduction / Amazon

Price: from BRL 6,499 to BRL 4,399* (BRL 2,100 off)

Launched in September last year, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest model in Apple’s smartwatch lineup. It can already be found on the market for a price below that charged by Apple, which is currently R$5,022 (R$623 cheaper on Amazon).

The Series 7 has larger (41 mm or 45 mm) and more advanced displays. Compared to the 6th generation, the screens are 20% larger, due to the thinner bezels.

It has several applications and resources aimed at health and quality of life, with monitoring for physical activities, as in previous versions. Stream music and podcasts wherever you are, even if you leave your phone at home. The battery lasts for an estimated 18 hours of use.

The novelty of this version is the IP6X certification, which guarantees protection against dust and the WR50 certificate, guaranteeing protection against water. Available in white and black colors.

Apple Watch Series 7 with Milanese-style strap (45mm display)

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm with gold Milanese-style strap Image: Reproduction / Amazon

Price: from BRL 9,699 to BRL 6,698.99 (BRL 3,000.01 discount)

For those who want the versatility of a smartwatch, but without losing the luxury, the Apple Watch with a golden Milanese bracelet is a great option. The model was also launched last year and the version with a 45 mm screen is the one with the biggest discount when compared to the brand’s official website, where it costs R$9,192 (R$2,493 cheaper on Amazon).

The biggest differential of this model is precisely the Milanese style bracelet made with a flexible magnetic stainless steel weave, which allows a perfect fit on the wrist.

Regarding the features, they are the same as those present in the Series 7, with several applications and resources aimed at health and quality of life. The device also has a battery life of up to 18 hours and certifications against water and dust.

