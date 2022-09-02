See the horoscope for all signs this Friday, 02

Virginia Gaia 09/01/2022 – 21:28 Share

The day arrives with an idealistic touch, even if the Sun Virgo focus on everyday life. It’s to think big, but be practical. Difficult to reconcile? Calm! Just take a deep breath and move on. This Friday, the 2nd, the New Moon on the eve of reaching the stage Growing enters the sign of Sagittarius, the archer who leads us on journeys of knowledge.

Thus, the last working day of the week calls for good humor and a touch of excitement. And, along with this lively context, we also have the exact opposition between the mental Mercury and the idealist – and also ideological – Jupiter. On opposite sides of the sky, since Jupiter currently in the impulsive sign of Aries and Mercury in the diplomatic sign of Libra, these two planets help us to understand complex issues, even if the dialogue is not that easy.

In times of elections and with the possibility of heated political debates, there is a hint that we should be careful with possible discussions. Even because our giant and ruler of expansion, in astrology, is apparently retrograde in the sky. Of course this is no drama, but it calls for review. So, here’s the invitation to review points of view and rethink whether it’s worth fighting with someone because of ideological convictions that no one seems willing to change.

This is perhaps the main theme of a tension that has been taking shape in the sky since 2020, between Saturnin Aquarius, and Uranus, in Taurus. Like two planets with symbolism linked to social issues, when they draw certain angles in the sky, they reverberate in the collective. Therefore, it is worth remembering that society needs new ideas and, especially, new ways of dealing with wealth. And that, for that, it is necessary to listen to the other, their needs and intimate issues.

Thus, we must take advantage of the Moon’s passage through the archer’s sign to learn from its symbolism. With a body half man and half horse, he has immense strength. Along with physical strength, there is also the fact of being armed, with his bow and arrow. But right in the direction of his face is a blind spot. So, in the face of any belief, religion or ideology, it is necessary to have wisdom to consider the context, listening carefully also to the opinions and visions that are around the avid unidirectional gaze.

This Friday, take it easy! Avoid polemic discussions and be practical: the world needs multiple visions.

Watch: passing 40% of the illuminated body, the New Moon will be high, but still in the westernmost portion of the sky, after sunset. The queen of the night will be visible until almost midnight. Right on the border between Libra constellation and the Scorpio constellationour natural satellite will be at the same longitude as Toliman, the star Alpha gives Centaur constellationto the south, and also from kornephorosthe star Beta gives constellation of Herculesat North.

Aries: keep your mood and motivation high, Aries. Just be careful with conversations about controversial subjects, encouraging harmonious dialogue.

Bull: Beware of wanting to do everything too much your way, Taurus. You have to decide firmly, but without failing to share critical issues with those close to you.

Twins: the topic of relationships is on the rise, Gemini. It’s time to talk, but you have to have tolerance. Avoid harsh words.

Cancer: try to keep everything well organized at work, Cancer. Work well as a team, keeping your mood high.

Lion: Invest in what you know how to do well, Leo. The moment encourages talent and the desire to express their ideas.

Virgin: even if the day is busy, be sure to take care of your intimacy, Virgo. You need to pay attention to your intimate life.

Lb: Take it easy when talking, Libra. You shouldn’t feed on words stuck in your throat, so keep it light.

Scorpion: It’s time to get financially organized, Scorpio. Make good investments and be sure to invest in yourself.

Sagittarius: your charisma and also your intuition are on the rise, Sagittarius. However, care must be taken with hasty judgments.

Capricorn: take the day to take care of your spirituality and energy level, Capricorn. It is important to take care of your well-being.

Aquarium: be with friends and loved ones, but avoid wasting time and energy on unproductive conversations, Aquarius. Be more selective.

Fish: take the initiative to get everything organized your way, Pisces. However, exercise your leadership through charisma, avoiding brusque words.