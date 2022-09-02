See what changes in the ITBI collection of the property after the STF decision – 08/31/2022 – Mercado

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) will re-examine its own understanding of February last year on the payment term of the ITBI (Imposto sobre Transmissão de Bens) in case of assignment of real estate.

The Court intends to define whether the rule for paying the tax only on the registration of transfer of ownership applies at this stage before the sale.

Under municipal laws, in general, the tax is due in case of assignment of rights, even without real estate registration. This is because the municipality understands that the assignment, by itself, transfers ownership of the asset.

A trial date has not yet been set.

The foot on the brake of the STF occurred after voting in the plenary last Friday (26). Most ministers concluded that there had been “procedural confusion” when considering a request for extraordinary appeal.

In the 2021 judgment, the Court defined that the ITBI collection would only occur with the effective transfer of the property by the real estate registry in a notary, and not in the assignment of rights, a stage prior to the actual purchase.

The city of São Paulo, supported by Abrasf (Brazilian Association of Finance Secretariats of Brazilian Capitals), appealed, claiming that the precedents used as jurisprudence by the STF referred to only one of the three hypotheses for payment of the tax and different from that discussed in the trial process.

The court accepted the request and decided to re-examine the thesis fixation.

Who pays the ITBI

ITBI must be paid by anyone who buys a property to formalize the transaction. Until it is paid off, the definitive deed is not drawn up.

The issuance of the ticket and the calculation of the tax are carried out by the municipality where the property is located. The value is calculated on the real valuation of the property.

As it is a municipal tax, each city has its own collection. The Constitution establishes a maximum limit of 5% of the value of the asset. Currently, municipalities apply a percentage that varies from 2% to 3%.

In São Paulo, which charges 3% ITBI, anyone who buys a property valued at R$500,000, without financing, will pay R$15,000 in tax, for example.

For financed properties and housing programs there is a tax discount.

Each prefecture has its rules on ITBI installments. In São Paulo, the tax must be paid in a single installment. Late payment generates interest of 1% per month and a daily fine of 0.33% on the tax amount, limited to 20%, in addition to monetary restatement by the IPCA.