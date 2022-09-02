Senacon determines that 32 companies suspend the sale of e-cigarettes

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) has determined that 32 companies suspend the sale of electronic cigarettes across the country. Companies have up to 48 hours to comply with the measure. Otherwise, they will receive daily fines of R$ 5 thousand.

Among the establishments mentioned in the order published in the Official Diary of the Union this Thursday (1/9) are the sites OLX and Enjoei; Via SA (owner of the Extra, Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio brands) and enterprises that sell the product over the internet, such as Beetle Juices Tabacarias.

In Brazil, the commercialization, importation and even dissemination of advertising of electronic devices used for smoking are prohibited since 2009, the year in which the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published Resolution nº 46, also vetoing the offer of accessories and refills for appliances.

In a statement released today, Senacon acknowledges that, after 13 years, the supply and demand for electronic cigarettes has increased, despite the fact that today there is conclusive information on the impacts that the use of the devices can have on health.

And although the state and municipal Procons carry out regular actions to seize goods and prosecute those responsible for the illegal sale of products, the secretariat deemed it necessary “to take urgent measures to remedy the problem and protect the health and safety of consumers”.

For Senacon, the situation is exacerbated by the ease with which consumers, including young people, can purchase electronic cigarettes “freely marketed by different types of enterprises, such as stores, tobacconists and websites”.

In a note released today, the secretariat accuses the entire electronic cigarette production chain of acting with “bad faith and lack of transparency”, trying to make it appear that the offer of an illegal product is a regular consumption relationship.

“Electronic smoking devices have been in Senacon’s sights for some time. Anvisa banned the trade [dos produtos] nationwide in 2009, but this year it reaffirmed its position with an in-depth study of the harmfulness, danger, harm these products cause to human health. For this reason, we also carried out a study here, at the secretariat, to identify the main points of sale of these illegal products”, said the national consumer secretary, Rodrigo Roca. According to him, although there are other companies openly offering the devices, the 32 companies notified today are the “most active in this clandestine market”.

THE Brazil Agency was unable to contact the Enjoei sales platform and is awaiting a response from Via SA The Beetle Juices website did not respond to the message in the report.

Despite the publication of the order in the Official Diary of the Union, OLX informed that it has not yet been notified by Senacon. The company guarantees that its platform has rules that prohibit users from advertising tobacco products or products intended for their consumption and that any content that violates this policy is removed as soon as it is identified.

