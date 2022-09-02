SES confirms two more cases of monkeypox in Barra do Garças

G1 MT

The Health Department of Mato Grosso (SES-MT) confirmed two more cases of monkeypox in the city of Barra do Garças (MT), in the updated bulletin of Thursday (31/8).

The new records are in Várzea Grande, with three positives, Barra do Garças, with two, and Tangará da Serra, with a new diagnosis.

The state now has 29 positive cases of the disease and monitors 31 people who have symptoms of the disease and are awaiting test results.

Also according to the balance released, 27 suspected cases were discarded.

So far, Cuiabá is the municipality with the most records of the disease: 13. Then there are Várzea Grande (8), Tangará da Serra (3) and Barra do Garças (2).

Virus

The symptoms of monkeypox are rashes and skin lesions, bumps, fever, body aches, headaches, chills and weakness.

According to the Ministry of Health, the interval between the first contact with the virus, called the incubation period, until the onset of signs and symptoms varies from 3 to 16 days, but can reach 21 days.

When the skin lesions disappear, the sick person stops transmitting the virus.

The orientation is to look for a health unit as soon as the first symptoms appear.