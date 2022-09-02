In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will want to unmask Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) to find out who the person he is meeting is. At this point, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will have already appeared alive to the journalist and this will arouse distrust in the shrew.

In scenes that will air soon, Flora will enter Zé Bob’s apartment and find a bra in the handsome man’s room. She’ll be suspicious, but he’ll say it’s from a woman who had sex one night. On the other hand, she will ask him to bring a glass of water and take the opportunity to snoop on his cell phone.

Afterwards, Flora will take Zé Bob’s cell phone and send a text to the last number dialed. Donatela, in turn, will see the message: “Meet me at the sausage roll in an hour.” Back at the apartment, Flora will convince Zé Bob to take her to the same place.

After arriving at the bar, Flora will make an excuse and leave the table in order to call Dodi (Murilo Beníco) and observe from afar the arrival of Zé Bob’s accomplice. Luckily, Manu will hear the conversation between the two bandits on the phone and conclude that Cilene is in danger.

Flora will be on the street lurking with Dodi on the phone, when Donatela arrives at the cafeteria. Dodi, however, will insist that Zé Bob’s accomplice is Cilene. Manu will despair of everything, call Cilene and reveal Flora’s plans. Cilene, distressed by the information, will call Donatela and warn her that the meeting is a trap. “You can’t go on a date with Zé Bob, it’s a trap! Flora is at the bar with Zé, she set this up to get you!”, will say. Donatela will finally manage to blend in with the crowd and get out of there.