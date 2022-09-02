Shadow of the Tomb Raider is Free for PC on the Epic Games Store | Action games

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Submerged: Hidden Depths are the free games on the Epic Games Store (PC) this week. The titles are available between September 1st and 8th, when they will be replaced by Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator. In addition to them, users will also be able to redeem the Armazillo DLC pack for the free Knockout City game.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider brings the heroine Lara Croft back in her third adventure in the new saga — Photo: Reproduction/Epic Games Store
Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the third game in the latest saga of tomb raider Lara Croft. The title brings the conclusion of her battle against the paramilitary organization Trinity in the midst of a Mayan apocalypse caused by the heroine’s own actions. During the game, users will be able to explore large open areas and talk to characters who will do side quests for her.
As you advance in the game, you can unlock more skills and use collected resources to improve your weapons in firefights, but much of the combat is focused on stealth. The Definitive Edition version features extra weapons, abilities and clothing, as well as puzzle challenge tombs.
In Submerged: Hidden Depths, the brothers return to the submerged post-apocalyptic world of the first game for new explorations — Photo: Reproduction / Epic Games Store
Submerged: Hidden Depths is the sequel to the acclaimed indie game Submerged with similar exploration and climbing mechanics. The story tells about two brothers in a post-apocalyptic world almost entirely covered by water, where it is possible to see buildings and other constructions of the ancient human civilization. Players will be able to climb several of these buildings in search of collectibles and items important to the story, which is independent of the first game and does not require the user to have played the original.
The Armazillo DLC Pack for Knockout City, a free-to-play game since June, features a new “Kaiju Terror” monster outfit, complete with Armazillo’s mask and Kaiju Claws gloves, plus a custom defeat pose, icon and logo. . The user can redeem the DLC through the Epic Games store in the browser or by using the Epic Games Store launcher to enter Knockout City.
with information from Epic Games Store