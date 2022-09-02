Shark skull found on beach is a good sign, says expert

Dozens of baby sharks without heads, tails and fins were found on Stranfontein Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. Assembly/R7

According to the New York Post, local authorities suspect poaching industry action. Playback/Pexels

A member of the team investigating the case explains that several deep-sea sharks were discovered in the region recently. Playback/Twitter/Southern Staying

'Shark fins are a target for poachers, who are able to sell for a high price on the black market', explains Reproduction/CCBY/Suneko — 7/9/2006

The delicacy is used in the preparation of shark fin soup, a traditional dish of Chinese cuisine that can cost a few hundred dollars in specialized restaurants. Reproduction/CCBY/Harmon — 11/21/2007

The parts taken from the slaughtered animals are traded between African fishermen and Southeast Asian traders. Playback/Pexels

Usually, after being cut, the animals are returned to the water where they bleed to death. Playback/Twitter/Southern Staying

Estimates from the marine conservation organization Bite-Back reveal that around 73 million sharks are slaughtered worldwide annually.



A shark stuck to a diver’s abdomen was stabbed to death. Check it out below! Playback/Twitter/Southern Staying

A shark ended up stuck to a man’s abdomen after attacking him while diving off the coast of Florida, USA Worth the click: Jellyfish resembling an alien appears on the beach and shocks residents Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid Mirror, Ervin Maccarty went into the water looking for a grouper. Playback/Video/Mirror

'I'm good at pulling groupers out of holes, so the captain of the boat asked me to catch one,' he says. Playback/Video/Mirror

Ervin dove to about 3 m deep, until he found a possible hiding place for the fish. Playback/Video/Mirror

However, things didn't go as planned. Playback/Video/Mirror

‘As soon as I got there, the shark came out of another hole and bit me. I struggled to get back to the boat’, recalls the diver Playback/Video/Mirror

'I had to hold it with both hands so it wouldn't rip and get up to breathe with the shark pulling me down' Playback/Video/Mirror

Even back on the vessel, the agony is not over Playback/Video/Mirror

The animal, known as the nurse shark, wouldn't let go of the bone. In this case, Ervin's skin Playback/Video/Mirror

The diver’s friends had to resort to a knife in an attempt to remove him Playback/Video/Mirror

All this in the face of Ervin's desperation, who was screaming all the time for him not to be cut. Playback/Video/Mirror

One of the witnesses even asks if the victim had not been bitten on the penis. Playback/Video/Mirror

luckily no Playback/Video/Mirror

Still, the scene is still shocking. Playback/Video/Mirror

Given the amount of blood left over the diver's abdomen Playback/Video/Mirror

Finally, Ervin’s companions managed to free him from the shark. Playback/Video/Mirror

Exhausted from the traumatic experience, he said: 'It was a struggle and it wore me down' Playback/Video/Mirror