Shark skull found on beach is a good sign, says expert

Dozens of baby sharks without heads, tails and fins were found on Stranfontein Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.
According to the New York Post, local authorities suspect poaching industry action.
A member of the team investigating the case explains that several deep-sea sharks were discovered in the region recently.
‘Shark fins are a target for poachers, who are able to sell for a high price on the black market’, explains
The delicacy is used in the preparation of shark fin soup, a traditional dish of Chinese cuisine that can cost a few hundred dollars in specialized restaurants.
The parts taken from the slaughtered animals are traded between African fishermen and Southeast Asian traders.
Usually, after being cut, the animals are returned to the water where they bleed to death.
Estimates from the marine conservation organization Bite-Back reveal that around 73 million sharks are slaughtered worldwide annually.
A shark ended up stuck to a man’s abdomen after attacking him while diving off the coast of Florida, USA
According to the British tabloid Mirror, Ervin Maccarty went into the water looking for a grouper.
‘I’m good at pulling groupers out of holes, so the captain of the boat asked me to catch one,’ he says.
Ervin dove to about 3 m deep, until he found a possible hiding place for the fish.
However, things didn’t go as planned.
‘As soon as I got there, the shark came out of another hole and bit me. I struggled to get back to the boat’, recalls the diver
‘I had to hold it with both hands so it wouldn’t rip and get up to breathe with the shark pulling me down’
Even back on the vessel, the agony is not over
The animal, known as the nurse shark, wouldn’t let go of the bone. In this case, Ervin’s skin
The diver’s friends had to resort to a knife in an attempt to remove him
All this in the face of Ervin’s desperation, who was screaming all the time for him not to be cut.
One of the witnesses even asks if the victim had not been bitten on the penis.
luckily no
Still, the scene is still shocking.
Given the amount of blood left over the diver’s abdomen
Finally, Ervin’s companions managed to free him from the shark.
Exhausted from the traumatic experience, he said: ‘It was a struggle and it wore me down’
The publication does not say whether the diver received any medical attention after the attack. We hope so. Already the predator ended up in a worse…
