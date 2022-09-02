She-Hulk makes fun of toxic Marvel fans

In her new episode, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes took a moment to poke fun at Marvel’s “toxic fans”.

In one scene, we can see how some people are reacting to She-Hulk. Interestingly, some comments are similar to what we see in real life.

There are comments from netizens criticizing the existence of so many female superheroes, while others seem to be outraged at the idea of ​​”turning” the Hulk into a woman.

Obviously, it’s a way of mocking the many comments that also happen in real life, since the first announcement that She-Hulk would have a series on Disney+.

SEE MORE

She-Hulk: defender of heroes is now available on Disney+ and is described as a half-hour legal comedy centered on Jennifer Walterscousin of Bruce Banner.

Tatiana Maslany stars, while Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth return as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination, respectively.‎

The new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion, and guess what? She also receives her powers.

Kat Coiro (Marry Me) and Anu Valia (Lucia) are the directors, while Jessica Gao and Dana Schwartz took care of the script.