Shopping de Curitiba will distribute World Cup albums for free; know which

On September 2, starting at 12 pm, Jockey Plaza Shopping will distribute 500 free World Cup sticker albums. The action takes place in commemoration of the opening of the biggest sticker exchange point in the cup, set up by Smolka Distribuidora, an official licensee of Panini. The space has themed decor, poufs and tables to welcome collectors and football lovers who want to exchange the desired and sought-after stickers from the 2022 album.

Photo: Disclosure

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last, for customers who make a purchase of any value in stickers at the official Panini store.

Located on the L2 floor, next to Johnny Rockets, the new space is in front of Panini’s popup store, a company that has FIFA’s international license to manufacture and sell albums. “We are going to provide a complete experience, as we have noticed the demand for a meeting place for collectors, who are already making this “change” in the aisles close to the store. With a space and the facility to buy the album or more stickers right in front of the place, our customers will have more comfort”, says the marketing manager, Michelle Cirqueira.

At Panini’s store, sports lovers will find album options such as Brochura (R$12), Hardcover (R$44.90) and Silver (R$444.90). The sticker packs cost R$4, with five units. To complete the book, 670 stickers are needed, with 50 special stickers and 80 extras. The operation operates from Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm and on Sundays from 2 pm to 8 pm.

According to the commercial director of Smolka Distribuidora, Eduardo Smolka, the idea this year is to bring a much more complete experience to the sticker album enthusiast. “Our essence is to innovate and bring comfort to the family that is looking for more and more complete places to exchange stickers. We are bringing innovative products to compose the collection and improve the game, such as collectible cans and super exclusive albums, which we will only have in Curitiba”, he says.

The Jockey Plaza Shopping is located in Tarumã, at Rua Konrad Adenauer, 370, and has parking for R$8, for up to 30 minutes, and R$14 for the entire period of use within the same daily rate, with a fee of R$20 per night. The stores are open from Monday to Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm and on Sundays from 2 pm to 8 pm. And food operations from Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturdays, from 10 am to 11 pm, and on Sundays, from 11 am to 10 pm.