shows, time and where to watch

With all tickets sold out for the seven days of Rock in Rio, not everyone has secured their spot at the festival — while others are dropping out. It remains for those who could not go to Rio de Janeiro to watch the broadcast of the shows on TV or the internet.
splash gathered the channels and platforms that will broadcast the show of your favorite artist in the Rock in Rio 2022 edition.
How and where to watch Rock in Rio 2022 concerts
Festival fans will be able to enjoy the shows from their home or wherever they are through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo on night schedule.
Everything will be broadcast from today, following tomorrow and Sunday (4), and in the following week’s shows that start on Thursday (8) and go until Sunday (11).
multishow: live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset today from 2:30 pm and on the other days of the festival from 3 pm.
channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.
TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s program on Thursdays and Fridays after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturdays after “Altas Horas” and Sundays after “Vai que Cola”.
Globoplay: Multishow will be shown simultaneously (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.
See the schedule of the main shows of Rock in Rio 2022
Check out the bands’ day and time below so you don’t miss every minute of the broadcast of your favorite artist’s performance on the Mundo Stage and Sunset Stage. You can check the entire schedule of the other stages on the official Rock in Rio website.
Friday, September 2: World Stage
- 6pm – Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
- 8:10 pm – Gojira
- 22:20 – Iron Maiden
- 00:10 – Dream Theater
Friday, September 2: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Black Panther + Devotees
- 16:55 – Metal Allegiance
- 7:05 pm – Living Color + Steve Vai
- 9:15 pm – Bullet For My Valentine
Saturday, September 3: World Stage
- 18h – Alok
- 8:10pm – Jason Derulo
- 10:20 pm – Marshmello
- 00:10 – Post Malone
Saturday, September 3: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel and MC Carol
- 19:05 – Criolo + Mayra Andrade
- 16:55 – Shaman + Brô MC’s
- 21:15 – Racionais MC’s
Sunday, September 4: World Stage
- 6pm – Jota Quest
- 20:10 – Iza
- 10:20pm – Demi Lovato
- 00:10 – Justin Bieber
Sunday, September 4: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Matuê
- 16:55 – Luísa Sonza with Marina Sena
- 19:05 – Emicida invites Drik Barbosa, Rael, Priscilla Alcântara and Pastor Henrique Vieira
- 21:15 – Gilberto Gil with family
Thursday, September 8: World Stage
- 18h – CPM 22
- 20:10 – Offspring
- 22:20 – Måneskin
- 00:10 – Guns N’ Roses
Thursday, September 8: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Duda Beat
- 16:55 – Gloria Groove
- 7:05 pm – Corinne Bailey Rae
- 9:15 pm – Jessie J
Friday, September 9: World Stage
- 18:00 – Initial Capital
- 8:10pm – Billy Idol
- 10:20pm – Fall Out Boy
- 00:10 – Green Day
Friday, September 9: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley
- 16:55 – Jão + guest
- 19:05 – 1985: The tribute
- 9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne
Saturday, September 10: World Stage
- 18h – Djavan
- 20:10 – Bastille
- 10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
- 00:10 – Coldplay
Saturday, September 10: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
- 16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão
- 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
- 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
Sunday, September 11: World Stage
- 6pm – Ivete Sangalo
- 20:10 – Rita Ora
- 10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion
- 00:10 – Dua Lipa
Sunday, September 11: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna
- 16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares
- 7:05 pm – Macy Gray
- 21:15 – Ludmilla