shows, time and where to watch

With all tickets sold out for the seven days of Rock in Rio, not everyone has secured their spot at the festival — while others are dropping out. It remains for those who could not go to Rio de Janeiro to watch the broadcast of the shows on TV or the internet.

splash gathered the channels and platforms that will broadcast the show of your favorite artist in the Rock in Rio 2022 edition.

How and where to watch Rock in Rio 2022 concerts

Festival fans will be able to enjoy the shows from their home or wherever they are through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo on night schedule.

Everything will be broadcast from today, following tomorrow and Sunday (4), and in the following week’s shows that start on Thursday (8) and go until Sunday (11).

multishow: live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset today from 2:30 pm and on the other days of the festival from 3 pm.

channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.

TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s program on Thursdays and Fridays after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturdays after “Altas Horas” and Sundays after “Vai que Cola”.

Globoplay: Multishow will be shown simultaneously (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.

See the schedule of the main shows of Rock in Rio 2022

Check out the bands’ day and time below so you don’t miss every minute of the broadcast of your favorite artist’s performance on the Mundo Stage and Sunset Stage. You can check the entire schedule of the other stages on the official Rock in Rio website.

Friday, September 2: World Stage

6pm – Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra

8:10 pm – Gojira

22:20 – Iron Maiden

00:10 – Dream Theater