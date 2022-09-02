Silveirinha gets beaten by Flora and changes sides

In A Favorita, Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) will discover that Donatela (Cláudia Raia) is alive. The butler runs to tell Flora (Patrícia Pillar) what he has learned, but ends up being humiliated by his partner, who is increasingly hallucinated. After being beaten by the villain, the former manager of Faísca e Espoleta decides to change sides in the war between the protagonists of the soap opera, in a rerun in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, on Globo.

In the next few weeks of A Favorita, Silveirinha begins to suspect that Donatela is alive and is confirmed by calling her former employer’s cell phone. When the redneck answers the call, the bad character tries to run away and gossip with his ally, by now a millionaire and owner of the Fontini ranch.

Silveirinha arrives astonished to talk to Flora, who treats him with disdain. “Go wash my bathroom”, demands the psychopath, not wanting to listen to what the accomplice has to say. “Since when do I talk to employees? Now get out of here because you’ve had enough of my beauty and my voice”, she then mocks.

The humiliation gets worse when Flora mentions the underling’s family. “I’ll bet you how much money you want, to send to your mommy, Dona Angelina”, spits the evil one. The comment surprises Dodi (Murilo Benício), present in the conversation: “Silveirinha has a mother, right? She knew not”.

“An old centenarian who has already forgotten to die. In fact, that’s not people anymore. That’s a worm’s nest. It’s past time someone shot that mummy down.” Flora (Patricia Pillar)

The comment makes Silveirinha lose his mind. “Wash your foul mouth to talk about my mother, you wretch,” reacts the butler. The affront stirs Flora’s temper, and she goes for the employee, slapping him in the face. The servant falls to the ground, beaten and humiliated. “And now? Who is the unfortunate here, huh!?”, challenges the boss.

In A Favorita, Silveirinha joins forces with Donatela after Flora’s humiliations

Dodi is amused by the situation, who supposes: “I think I know what he was going to say. He was going to declare himself to you. He was going to confess that he loved you all these years in silence.” Flora bursts out laughing at the idea. “Is Silveirinha in love with me? Have holy patience”, reacts Donatela’s rival, who goes ahead with the humiliations:

“Silveirinha is too corny, he’s too old, he’s too poor! That’s a mouse. Look, he can’t even get up off the ground.” Flora (Patricia Pillar)

When he finally gets up, devastated by the humiliations, Silveirinha talks back when Flora asks him what he meant: “I just wanted to tell you something about the new maid. Nothing urgent.” She then complains: “See? All this fuss to make an employee fuss”.

Fed up with being mistreated by Flora, Silveirinha gives up telling his partner that Donatela is alive. Gradually, he goes to the side of the old enemy and becomes a fundamental piece for the brunette to unmask the blonde. All these events take place in the final stretch of the plot.

