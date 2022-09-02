Silvero Pereira, the Zaquieu of Pantanal, appears without clothes crouching

+Luísa Marilac goes public and detonates Globo after murder accusation: “I am not a murderer”

Silvero Pereira, who plays Zaquieu in Pantanal, surprised fans this Thursday (1) by publishing a completely nude photo in his instagram stories.

Looking at the camera, but on his side and sitting on a chair, with his body erect and his butt slightly raised, Silvero Pereira was exalted in the caption: “I woke up feeling hot.”

The actor has been very successful in Pantanal, he has impressed with his performance being very fun in the scenes in which he appears.

At the height of his 40s, Silvero Pereira was very successful in several films and soap operas, won awards such as Grande Otelo, a Guarani Award, and an Extra Award, in addition to being nominated for a Best of the Year award.

Bacurau, Pantanal, A Força do Querer, Copa 181, Me tira da Mira, Fantasma Neon, Belchior, Serra Pelada, Nada Suspeito, Nasce uma rainha (A queen’s birth) among several other titles are within the actor’s curriculum.

We know that Pantanal gave a different visibility to the actors and actresses who participated in the work, even though they already had a consecrated career, such as Dira Paes and Marcos Palmeira, Pantanal made the names of these actors and actresses to be placed on the highest pedestal of the Globe.

It is no different with Silvero Pereira, as much as he is a supporting character in the soap opera, he made his name and gained a legion of fans because of the fun Zaquieu.

On social networks, he published a text saying goodbye to the Pantanal, even though there is still almost a month for the soap opera to reach its last chapter.

“Last read by this entourage, there’s still a little time left on the air, but every scene finished in SET a grip in the heart. It’s a lot of emotion and honor to share this experience with these giants in front of and behind the camera. Pantanal teaches me everything, from a gallop, a listen, a look of affection and even laughter and professionalism. Ai ai, this farewell is already hitting hard, at the same time that it will be forever echoing love for all this”, declared Silvero.