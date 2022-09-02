Simaria appears in a very low-cut bikini in a stylish photo on the beach

Simaria Mendes almost shows too much when she appears in a low-cut bikini and a slit skirt in a stylish shoot on the beach

The singer Simaria Mendes (40) recalled a daring photo he took during a rehearsal on the beach. This week, the muse recalled a click when she wore a low-cut bikini look and a skirt with a deep slit on the leg.

In the photo, she appeared with a stylish look on a beach. The outfit consisted of a bikini, skirt and gloves in the same color. The outfit showed the artist’s impeccable curves and also her toned legs.

The click was made behind the scenes of the video clip At Llores Máswhich was recorded by the duo Simone e Simaria and Sebastián Yatra.

End of the duo Simone and Simaria

It is worth remembering that Simaria began a new phase of his professional life. Last week, she and her sister, Simone, announced the end of the duo.

Without giving details, Simaria said that she will take care of the family at this time. “I will temporarily step away from the stage to take care of my children and my vocal condition. I continue to fulfill my publicity commitments and plan the next steps in my artistic career. To our fans, all my affection, love and gratitude, you are my fuel to move forward.”declared.

