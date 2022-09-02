Simony says she will start therapy after cancer discovery: ‘It’s not a very easy time’ – Entertainment



After diagnosis of bowel cancer, Simony told fans this Thursday (1) that she will start therapy. The artist also gave a motivational speech and said she was trying to turn everything into learning.

“This moment I’m going through is not a very easy moment. It’s a time to learn, to reconnect with God for real, with you, understand some things you don’t understand. Resignify your life”, he said in Story.

She said she knows that there are difficult times, “a roller coaster of feelings”, but that with a lot of faith, she will be able to overcome everything: “Allow yourself to cry, learn, love and value each day. One day at a time. God is God all the time”.

In addition, she said that she loves therapies and will start a 21-day transformation course to think better about life: “Good to think about the moments, understand everything that is happening to you. I think we have to go through things in the best way. and take the good side out of everything, even if it’s not good for us, a disease, conformity”, he added.

The artist has already undergone three chemotherapy sessions to eliminate a tumor in her intestine, diagnosed in early August. Recently, she revealed the new look after treatment.



