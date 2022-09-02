Simony starts wearing a wig due to hair loss in cancer treatment

Simony started wearing a wig after having hair loss caused by chemotherapy. The singer showed the first look of the type, this Thursday (01), on her official Instagram account. She is in a battle with bowel cancer.

The look chosen by her also consists of a dress in orange tones, in addition to makeup. The wig is similar to the haircut she wore before she discovered the disease. In the post’s caption, she was succinct: “One day at a time!” she wrote.

On Monday (29), Simony appeared on social media to update her fans and friends about her health status.. In the new record, she appeared wearing a white headscarf, sunglasses and bundled up with a black leather jacket. In the caption, she sought to convey a positive message to her followers.

“I have turned everything into learning. With a lot of faith I will make it. I know there are difficult days, a roller coaster of feelings. Allow yourself to cry, learn, love and value each day. One day at a time. God is God all over time,” she wrote at the time