Site brings together players without a contract who are free on the market

The transfer window in Europe is over, but there are still a good number of free players on the market that clubs can sign. The main name on the list is left-back Marcelo, ex-Real Madrid. At 34 years old, the Brazilian has not yet defined his future.

Players who were left without a club before the end of the window can be signed even after the deadline. In order to be regularized, they need to be registered within the deadline of each league, which varies in each country.

Marcelo

(Brazil, left-back, 34 years old, last club: Real Madrid)

Marcelo left Real Madrid at the end of last season, after 16 years and 25 titles with the club. He has shown interest in playing in the next Champions League, but the deadline for him is limited in this regard: registration for the Champions League group stage closes this Friday. The Brazilian had polls from clubs in the Middle East and Turkey. President Mário Bittencourt recently made a survey of the player who was not willing to return to Brazil at the moment.

Diego Costa

(Brazil, striker, 33 years old, last club: Atlético-MG)

Without playing since January, when he left Galo, Diego Costa has advanced conversations with Rayo Vallecano, where he stood out in Spain at the beginning of his career. The hiring, however, comes up against the resistance of the current coach of the team, Andoni Iraola. According to the Spanish press, the coach threatened to resign if the deal with Diego Costa happens.

Miguel Trauco

(Peru, left-back, 30 years old, last club: Saint-Étienne)

With a spell at Flamengo between 2017 and 2019, the player is free on the market after ending his contract with Saint-Étienne. He received polls from Botafogo recently.