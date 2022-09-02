Smaller oil company displaces Petrobras (PETR4) and becomes Itaú BBA’s preference; see 18 papers for September – Money Times

Campo de Frade, PetroRio PRIO
Itaú BBA has a constructive vision for independent oil producers, known as “juniors”; PRIO is preferred (Image: Publicity/PRIO)

O Itaú BBA made two changes to the composition of the Preference Radarwhich encompasses the 18 best investment ideas.

For September, the institution’s team of analysts decided to exclude Petrobras (PETR4) of the portfolio, replacing the stock of a oil company smaller.

BBA has a constructive vision for independent producers of Petroleum, known as “juniors”. Within that universe, the PRIOR (PRIOR3), old PetroRiois preferred.

BBA highlights that the company has the largest size of reserves compared to peers, being a reserve with a maturity below the country average and concentrated in few assets.

“Our investment thesis in PRIO is based on an expressive growth potential, supported by organic and inorganic opportunities”, he comments.

In addition to the incorporation and development of East Yellowfin and Wahoo In the coming years, BBA sees two potential triggers for value creation: stabilization of production in the well ODP4 at the friar’s field at the level of 15 thousand barrels per day (bpd) and the acquisition of West Albacorewhich “could add BRL 22/PRIO3 to our target price of BRL 45/PRIO3, according to our estimates”.

In addition to PRIO, BBA placed Marcopolo on the Preferences Radar, replacing the role of tupy (TUPY3). Inclusion is based on the idea that the demand for new busstrongly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, reached an inflection point, which should unlock Marcopolo’s delivery volumes in the coming quarters.

“In addition, the company must also make relevant deliveries related to the federal government program School way in the coming quarters”, he adds.

The cost scenario also looks more favorable given the drop in commodity prices, generating additional relief for Marcopolo’s margins.

See how the composition of the Preference Radar was:

Companyticker
BB SecurityBBSE3
Bank of BrazilBAAS3
Anima EducationANIM3
electrobrasELET3
HyperaHYPE3
Kinea IncomeKNCR11
multiplanMULT3
MinervaBEEF3
IntelbrasINTB3
PRIORPRIOR3
Agricultural SLCSLCE3
MarcopoloPOMO4
We willVAMO3
suzanoSUZB3
MRVMRVE3
GerdauGGBR4
ArezzoARZZ3
Mateus GroupGMAT3

