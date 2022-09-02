Sonia Abrão has an updated picture and lives expectation in the hospital

Hospitalized since last weekend, Sonia Abrão will spend just one more night in the hospital. The presenter was diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia and doctors preferred to watch her closely, as the drugs could have unwanted side effects. To OnScreenthe team of the holder of A Tarde É Sua spoke about his health status.

According to her press office, Sonia is fine and is awaiting the results of some tests and should leave the hospital next Friday (2). The expectation is that the employee of RedeTV! will be discharged before completing a week away from home.

Last Sunday (28), the famous made a publication on her Instagram profile to tell her followers why she still hasn’t returned to work. According to Sonia’s pulmonologist, she may have contracted a bacterium along with the coronavirus.

Elias Abrão, brother of the journalist and director of her TV attraction, went to visit the communicator and posed for a selfie next to her. In the caption of the post, Sonia gave more details of how she was doing. “As I was medicated with antibiotics in Covid, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean,” she revealed.

The presenter made a point of clarifying that she had already overcome Covid-19, but as the drugs she used to treat the virus were suspended, the pneumonia had free ground to act and, therefore, she lost her voice and started coughing a lot.

“Thank God, it’s still in the beginning, I could treat it at home – as it was with Covid – but as high doses of corticosteroids are necessary, which cause me to have arrhythmia crises, I need to stay in the hospital to be monitored and prevent this from happening. “

Finally, Sonia said she would let you know if she had any news and asked her followers not to stop taking care of themselves. “Mask is still our greatest protection! It was always my companion, so I was protected for almost 3 years, time that allowed me to take the vaccine doses and have a good time with Covid”, she added.

Sonia Abrão has been away from TV for more than 15 days

Sonia Abrão has been away from A Tarde É Sua since August 16th. The journalist went on to comply with isolation measures at her home after testing positive for Covid-19.

In charge of the afternoon of RedeTV!, were the presenter’s bench colleagues: Vladimir Alves, Felipeh Campos and Thiago Rocha.

“Sonia Abrão tested positive for Covid-19, but calm down. It’s okay, Sonia is asymptomatic, she’s at home, she’s watching us. We’re here in the crowd so she recovers as soon as possible. home for a few days, Sonia”, warned Vladimir, also promising that he would leave everything “in the cracks”.

“Sonia, a big kiss. I know that, soon, you’re already here with us. It’s necessary, right? It’s as if we lacked everything”, lamented the ex-Fazenda Felipeh Campos.