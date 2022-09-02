Sonia Abrão, hospitalized, receives definitive date to leave hospital

+Private hotel, lake and Spider-Man statue: Marcos Mion’s R$8mi mansion is absurd; see photos

Hospitalized after contracting pneumonia, Sonia Abrão has a date to be discharged from the hospital

Last Sunday (28), Sonia Abrão worried fans by announcing that she had to be admitted to the hospital because she contracted bacterial pneumonia, shortly after recovering from the coronavirus.

A few days after being hospitalized and undergoing treatment, Sonia Abrão received this Thursday (1) the date on which she will be able to say goodbye to the hospital.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, Sonia Abrão will leave the hospital and will be discharged on Friday (2), she surprised fans when she received the diagnosis, as she was ready to go back to work:

“What happened is this: my pulmonologist believes that I contracted the bacteria along with Covid. As I was medicated with antibiotics in Covid, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean. As I got rid of Covid in 1 week, the medication was suspended and then the pneumonia had free ground to attack, I lost my voice and then came the very strong cough!”, revealed Sonia Abram.

HEART TOUCHING

Sonia Abrão moved her followers by paying tribute to her mother on her 31st birthday:

“Today is your day, Mom. But there’s no party. Here’s a picture of a smile from January this year. In 9 months, everything was erased from memory, you disconnected from your history, we lost our way”, said the famous.

“Even so, may it be a happy birthday in some corner of your soul! It’s 84 years of life! And it’s not Alzheimer’s that will tear us apart!”