Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – A week of US economic data reaches its climax with the release of the August employment report, with another solid gain of 300,000 in non-farm jobs expected. Durable goods orders are also expected. Gas prices in Europe decline as fears of a prolonged shutdown of a major pipeline subside. US stocks are expected to open flat, but Lululemon is expected to post strong gains after raising its outlook for the year. The rises but is on track for its lowest weekly close in eight months. Brazilian GDP estimates for the year improve after the 2Q22 result.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, September 2nd.

1. Jobs report

The US releases its monthly labor market report at 9:30 am, at the end of a week in which economic data suggests the economy is – at least for now – far from entering recession.

The jobs report will likely validate this with another rise of 300,000 in , a number that, while an early-year slowdown, would still represent a decent gain in any normal month. Given last week’s aggressive comments from officials, it will take a significant negative surprise to change market sentiment.

As usual, there will also be focus on the pace of salary growth, which is expected to have slowed only marginally to 0.4% on the month, implying an annual salary growth of 5.3% – significantly below the current rate of . Separately, but simultaneously, the US will also release orders data for August.

2. Nord Stream Relief

European gas prices eased after pipeline operator Nord Stream, which takes gas from Russia to Germany, said shipments through the tunnel will resume on Saturday, as previously announced by Russian gas monopoly Gazprom (MCX:).

The news allayed fears that Gazprom would use the pretense of maintenance to close the pipeline for longer in order to pressure Europe to abandon its support for Ukraine in the ongoing war.

The benchmark in northwest Europe fell 13.2% to a three-week low of 210 euros a megawatt-hour but, still 10 times above usual pre-war levels, continues to trade at crisis levels for the industry. european.

3. US stocks should open mixed

U.S. equity markets are set to open mixed after another largely negative day on Thursday, which extended the streak of losses to five days, although the Dow and S&P managed to pull theirs out.

At 8:17 am, the Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.29%, while the da and da are down 0.13% and 0.05%, respectively.

Market participants seem largely content to stay ahead of payroll numbers, but Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:) looks set for another rough day, with premarket down 5.6% as Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) (BVMF:) is up nearly 10% after beating forecasts for the and upped its guidance for the rest of the year.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:), a surrogate for the “no-profit technology” sector, tops a short list of results.

4. Improvement in GDP

The second quarter, released this Thursday, exceeded market expectations, with the result driven by the service and industrial sectors and by household consumption. 2Q22 GDP was 1.2%, compared to the forecast of 0.9%. In the 12-month period, GDP stood at 3.2%.

The unexpected rise caused market analysts to revise their estimates for 2022 GDP, including bets for an advance above 3%. Bank of America (NYSE:) (BofA) raised its forecast from 2.5% to 3.25%. Mirae Asset updated its reading from 2% to 2.8%. Banco Original raised its forecast from 2.3% to 2.7%. And Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) raised its estimate from 2.2% to 2.9%.

The released this week points to a GDP of 2.10% in 2022.

5. Crude Oil Rises on Kremlin Warning Over Price Ceiling Plans

Crude oil prices rose but are still on track to end the week lower, amid fears of another slump in Chinese demand and continued pain from a high exchange rate.

Overnight, the Kremlin has warned that it will refuse to ship oil to any country that fits the US and European plans to impose a price cap on its exports. The plans already face seemingly insurmountable practical difficulties, given global competition for fuel supplies.

At 8:20 am, U.S. crude futures were up 1.48% at $87.89, while U.S. crude futures were up 1.41% at $93.66. They are still on track for their lowest weekly close since January.

