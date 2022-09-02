Step by step to UNLOCK BRL 5,000 at Nubank; simple and fast

Currently, more than 53 million Brazilians use the Nubank digital bank. This represents about 30% of the adult population of our country. Furthermore, more than 55% of the bank’s customers have joined the bank as their primary bank account.

In this way, Nubank became the most used digital bank by Brazilians. Recently, for customers looking for a higher limit, a new function has emerged to unlock BRL 5,000 at Nubank.

This new feature allows the customer to define how much he will be able to spend on credit, with a limit of up to R$5 thousand. That is, it will help many people who want to buy goods with higher values.

Thus, in addition to benefiting from a higher limit, the customer can also keep track of their expenses. To learn more about it, check out the article.

Nubank news

Nubank has been offering more and more novelties to its customers. The purpose is to keep the number of customers growing, as well as your revenue.

The bank already has more than 53 million active customers who use both the digital account and the credit and debit card, the Nubank Rewards program, among other services. In this way, the solution to growth is innovation.

Recently, the bank launched SOS Nu, a website for customers to find out about scams and fraud. In addition, the platform will also serve people who have already been affected by crimes. Yet another novelty is the Nunos rewards program, which offers coupons and discounts.

In addition, now we also have news regarding the Nubank credit card. Until then, the bank defined the customer’s credit limit by the degree of trust the bank has in its customer.

After all, the credit card is a form of loan. Some factors such as negative name, history of debt and unproven income can hinder the client from having an approved or high limit. However, now there is another possibility for the customer to have a high limit, up to R$5,000, part of the new package.

How to UNLOCK BRL 5,000 on Nubank

It is now possible to unlock BRL 5,000 at Nubank in an easy way: just transfer your NuConta balance to your credit card. In this way, the money works as a pre-approved limit. If you want to make a purchase of BRL 1,000, for example, just transfer this amount to the card limit.

In addition, to release the rest of the money that is not used, just transfer the amount back to the account. Or, transfer more money to the card and enjoy a larger balance.

How to UNLOCK BRL 25,000 on C6

C6 Bank customers also have a similar alternative to increase their credit card credit limit. It works as follows: a person can invest in C6’s CDB, which yields 100% of the CDI and has daily liquidity. By doing this, the investment amount can be reversed into the limit for the card.

This possibility is available from R$100 and, until recently, had a limit of R$10,000. However, now C6 Bank has extended the limit to R$ 25 thousand. The chance to increase the limit in this way is available to Legal Entities, Individuals and also to MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs).

To unlock it, you can access the bank application, select “C6 Invest”, proceed to “Invest” and then “Fixed Income”. Once that is done, just look for the alternative “CDB Credit Card” and follow the guidelines available in the C6 Bank application itself.

List of digital banks that offer fast loan

Many citizens may be looking, nowadays, for places to get a loan quickly, either for various reasons.

Therefore, many financial institutions can be responsible for giving this possibility to interested parties and, in this way, they have many options to study and see which one is the most rewarding, according to their own needs. Among the digital accounts that offer the possibility of requesting a loan faster are the following: Netx, PicPay, Mercado Pago, Banco Inter, PagBank, in addition to Nubank.

Loans may also be available through traditional banks, as is the case with lines of credit associated with Caixa Econômica Federal.

loan club

The Brazilian fintech PicPay, which focuses on offering financial services, launched a new type of loan that can be made through the Clube do Empréstimo. It works as follows: a person interested in lending the money can do so to another person who is requesting it. And, in this way, the party that lent the amount will receive the return on investment, within the agreed conditions.

The procedure takes place through the PicPay app itself and a risk analysis of the loan is carried out. However, who decides whether to lend the amount, in fact, is the person. The loan can be made to both individuals and companies and the maximum amount that can be borrowed is BRL 15,000 per applicant.

However, it is worth remembering that PicPay is just a platform that mediates the relationship between the contracted party and the contracting party and, therefore, is not responsible for payments.

