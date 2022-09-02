“Stop being a liar…”; Angélica Ramos attacks ex-BBB Ana Paula, generating controversy after the ‘little witch’ claims that she was excluded from the group

The ‘little witch’ said in an interview that she was removed from the group of people being hit by Angélica

On the afternoon of this Thursday (01), ex-BBB Ana Paula, known as Bruxinha, said that she was excluded from a WhatsApp group, as the famous revealed that she had been left aside by the participants of the reality show and was consequently denied by her colleague at web giving what to talk about.

In an interview given to Em Off, the participant of the eighteenth edition of the TV Globo program, opened the game by saying that she was cursed and removed from a group, without having her right to reply. Hours after the story went up, the nurse snapped back.

“The face doesn’t even burn with shame, stop being a liar that no one cursed you, where did you receive a barrage of curses? Liar. You just showed that you don’t have the competence to be among us by doing the disservice of trying to reduce the crowd in the group. Talking witch, huh?”exploded Angelica.

“And the liar award goes to Ana Paula, oops who is Ana Paula? Really she is known as Bruxinha, may the witches forgive me, but this Bruxinha is too much of a liar, reducing the crowd to promote herself, if she keeps lying I’ll keep denying it . Liar. I said I’m light “concluded Angelica.