Streamer is removed from platform after broadcast having sex

A streamer was banned from Twitch after airing a live stream in which she appeared having sex. The young woman, known as Kimmikka, had opened the channel in July 2022 and, according to the British newspaper Metro, did not have many followers until then.

The video in which she appears having sex has reverberated on social media. In the images, she is in front of the computer, making facial expressions of pleasure in front of the camera while it is possible to observe a man in the reflection of the window behind her.

In an interview with Jake Lucky of Full Squad Gaming, Kimmikka claimed that the incident occurred after she consumed some alcohol and that the broadcast ended as soon as she realized what was going on. In the broadcast, it is possible to observe that she is having a drink in a can.

The suspension of Kimmikka’s Twitch account only lasted a week. However, Lucky pointed out that “she didn’t show the ban email or screenshots”, adding that she doubted the streamer’s ban period.

According to the British tabloid The Sun, rumors suggest that Kimmikka had sex during her live stream as a publicity stunt as she had only a few hundred followers previously.

The streamer who had sex on stream verbally stated she only got a 7 day ban from Twitch, she did not show the email or screenshots of the ban. Highly doubt Twitch will keep it for 7 days now. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2022

Twitch has a supposedly strict policy against sexual content. In the community guidelines, they state that “nudity and sexually explicit content or activities such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse and sexual services are prohibited.”