Super typhoon in SC? See Hinnamnor’s path at more than 200 km/h

With winds of more than 240 km/h, the extratropical cyclone considered the strongest of 2022, the super typhoon ‘Hinnamnor’, crosses the Pacific Ocean this Thursday (2) and is expected to hit islands in Japan and South Korea. Fortunately, there is no chance of the phenomenon reaching Santa Catarina.

The residents of Santa Catarina, who were hit in 2020 by the bomb cyclone, are safe because of the distance – the typhoon forms on the other side of the planet. “It has no influence here,” says meteorologist Piter Scheuer.

“This super typhoon has wind and gusts of approximately 300km/h, it is a destructive wind. The phenomenon is part of the climatology of that region. [Sul da Ásia]”, details Scheuer. The typhoon also absorbs other weather systems.

According to the meteorologist, these hurricanes are normal due to the higher temperature of the oceans. “The seas become a heat engine to sustain cyclones and allow them to stay for a few days,” he explains.

Which regions should be targeted?

On Thursday morning (1st), the category 5 phenomenon (the highest on the scale) was about 230km from the Okinawa archipelago, in Japan, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. All flights to the islands have been cancelled.

According to the JMA (Japanese Meteorological Agency) the hurricane is expected to hit parts of Southeast Japan, East China and South Korea. The phenomenon should weaken on Friday. However, over the weekend, the typhoon is expected to gain strength and head towards the northern portion.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the super typhoon is expected to reach the Sakishima Islands, in the extreme south of Japan.