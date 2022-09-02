Sweden’s innovative solution for dealing with nuclear waste

Theo Leggett

BBC News Business Correspondent

9 hours ago

photo caption, Submerging nuclear waste containers in water helps block radioactive emissions

Nuclear waste accumulated over decades in Sweden is stored in pools of incredibly clear and illuminated water some 40 meters below the surface.

It is a strangely beautiful and frightening sight. Long rows of metal containers filled with nuclear fuel used in this Nordic country’s reactors lie below the surface near the town of Oskarshamn on the Baltic coast.

This structure is both deadly and completely safe.

Deadly because this material is intensely radioactive. It’s safe because it’s eight meters below the water, an incredibly effective barrier against radiation.

Waste can be kept like this for decades. In fact, this is the recommended method for maintaining them.

Intense radioactivity generates a lot of heat, and this type of material must be cooled for long periods before being transferred to any other type of storage.

photo caption, Nuclear waste must undergo cooling before being transferred to other storage facilities.

The question of what to do with this waste is one that many governments have been grappling with for years.

The problem is not even quantity: even after some 60 years of nuclear programs for commercial and military purposes, the stockpile of highly hazardous waste in the United Kingdom, for example, amounts to a few thousand tons, although there are also several hundred thousand tons. of intermediate risk waste that needs to be treated.

The real problem is time.

“The fuels used are intensely radioactive, and that radioactivity takes a long time to decay,” explains Professor Neil Hyatt, Scientific Adviser to the UK’s Nuclear Waste Services.

“After about a thousand years, about 10% of the original radioactivity remains, and the rest will slowly decay over 100,000 years.”

This extended time frame creates unique difficulties.

“We cannot rely on institutional control for timescales much longer than a few centuries,” Hyatt points out.

“The Roman Empire lasted about five centuries. The last ice age ended about 10,000 years ago.”

“In other words, the Earth’s surface and human civilizations are changing much faster than the rate at which the radioactivity of this spent nuclear fuel can decay,” explains the expert.

To solve the challenge, Sweden has already come to its own conclusions. The country plans to bury nuclear waste in rocks underground — and leave it there forever.

This is a process known as geological disposal, and for decades scientists in the country have been studying different ways to put it into practice.

photo caption, Sweden has been experimenting with underground storage of nuclear waste at the Aspo Hard Rock Laboratory

The key is in the caves

Much of the research on the topic was carried out at the Aspo Hard Rock Laboratory, a facility built near Oskarshamn in the south of the country.

Hundreds of meters below the surface, a network of massive caves has been carved into the rock.

This underground structure is being used for experiments, looking at how waste can be packaged and buried and how the materials used can degrade over time.

This huge rock is cracked due to salt water, and it has a kind of ancient brine that has been flowing from the Baltic Sea for thousands of years.

Such a humid environment would not be suitable for an actual nuclear disposal facility. But according to Ylva Stenqvist, project manager at SKB, the country’s nuclear operator, this is a perfect place to carry out the tests.

“This location was chosen because it is quite humid”, he explains.

“If we do our experiments in a really dry area, we’ll have to wait years to get any kind of results.”

“We consciously chose this region to accelerate some of the experiments, to really evaluate the materials and the methods and see how they behave in a very hostile environment”, he justifies.

photo caption, Wet conditions at Oskarshamn are perfect for testing nuclear waste containers, says Ylva Stenqvist

the final decision

Earlier this year, the Swedish government approved plans to build a structure known as the Royal Geological Layout (GDF) at Forsmark, about 150 kilometers north of Stockholm.

The project is expected to cost around US$ 1.8 billion and create 1,500 jobs. Construction will take decades. Work on creating a similar structure in the Baltic Sea near Finland began in 2015.

These developments are closely watched by other countries, such as the UK, which are also looking to build a GDF, although repeated attempts to find a suitable location have been marred by political intransigence, as well as intense opposition from protesters and environmentalists.

Current efforts to find a site and population willing to host such experiments follow a “consent-based” approach, in which the government agency partners with local communities to involve them in the entire process.

As an incentive, these communities receive US$1.17 million in investments for local initiatives when they register, and that number increases to almost US$3 million if the deep-drilling operations actually take place.

Since this process began in 2018, four such alliances have been created.

However, in areas where associations have been established, strong opposition to the projects continues to exist.

“We are vehemently opposed to the geological disposal of heat-generating nuclear waste,” says Marianne Birkby of the Cumbrian Radiation Free Lakeland group in the UK.

“Waste needs to stay where it can be monitored, repackaged and retrieved if something goes terribly wrong,” he insists.

“Beneath the ground, there would be absolutely no chance of containment if a leak were to occur.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Sites near Sellafield in Cumbria, England are being consulted on a geological disposal facility

scientific uncertainty

It is unlikely that a GDF will start to be built soon in other countries. And some experts question whether this structure should ever become a reality.

Among the critics is Paul Dorfman of the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex and chairman of the UK Nuclear Advisory Group.

“Geological disposal is a concept, not a reality”, he evaluates.

“There is significant scientific uncertainty about whether the materials used can survive the degradations of time.”

He believes the government’s enthusiasm for new nuclear plants is why pressure has increased to build a GDF in the country.

“If you can’t get rid of waste, you can’t produce more, which means nuclear energy, which is eco-friendly but completely depends on new ideas of how to get rid of that waste.”