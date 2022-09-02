Tadeu discovers Filó’s secret, abandons marriage with Zefa and meets Velho do Rio: “Diacho”

In the next chapters of “swampl”, Tadeu (José Loreto) will make a surprising discovery. The boy gives in to his parents’ desire to marry Zefa (Paula Barbosa), on the condition that José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) also exchanges alliances with Filó (Dira Paes ) at the altar. However, the situation changes on the eve of the wedding, when the pawn overhears his mother claiming he is not the farmer’s biological son. Angry at having been deceived all these years, Tadeu decides to abandon his family and leave home aimlessly.

The cook finds her heir missing and is warned by Irma (Camila Morgado) that something serious is happening to him. At that moment, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will try to find him, but will return with the news that the boy has run away. Filó despairs and Zefa is in disbelief at the fact that she is abandoned moments before her wedding. However, it doesn’t take long for the pawn to return home, which happens after his first meeting with the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado).

“Are you the Old Man from Rio?”asks Thaddeus. “You can also call me Joventino, my grandson”the father of José Leôncio appears. “Do you know me?”, reacts the pawn, and then hears: “Of course I’ve known him since I was little. I’ve been wanting to talk to you for a long time.”. The biome guard will call the grandchild closer and fire: “You left home without asking your father’s blessing?”. “He’s not my father, old man,” return Thaddeus. “And do you know anyone else? Take this heartache out of your chest”, shoots the anaconda man.

“When I told Juma that you weren’t my grandson, I was talking about blood. I wasn’t talking about love. Of course you are my grandson!”, spits the ghost. “I heard you playing your horn, saying goodbye to your father. That’s when I saw that you are my grandson, yes. Because only I play a horn like that (…) You couldn’t have gotten a better father in this life. Whoever made you doesn’t even know you exist. Go back there and say you talked to Velho do Rio. He says he talked to me, that I called you grandson. Go there and tell that story.” , says the old man, before disappearing.

“Damn! Am I dreaming?”, asks the pawn. Before leaving, Tadeu reflects on his grandfather’s words: “I am not a son of blood, I am a son of love”. Moments later, Zefa’s lover has an account with José Leôncio and forgives his father for the mistakes he made in the past.